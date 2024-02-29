According to reports, Liverpool and Bayern Munich target Xabi Alonso has a ‘verbal promise’ with Bayer Leverkusen over his exit in the summer.

Alonso has emerged as one of the best young managers in Europe as he has worked wonders since joining Bayer Leverkusen in October 2022.

The German outfit were in a relegation battle when he arrived but they are currently the best team in the Bundesliga. They are unbeaten this season and eight points clear of second-placed Bayern Munich in the table.

Leverkusen are facing the prospect of losing Alonso in the summer as he is being linked with several elite European clubs.

Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Liverpool are all searching for a new head coach heading into next season and Alonso has been linked with each club in recent weeks.

Liverpool are facing the difficult task of replacing Jurgen Klopp after the respected German coach announced last month that he will be departing the Premier League giants in the summer.

As for Bayern Munich, ex-Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will exit the Bundesliga side in the summer as they are at risk of ending this season without winning a single trophy. Poor Harry Kane.

It has been indicated of late that Liverpool and Bayern Munich are leading the race to appoint Alonso but Lothar Matthaus thinks he may end up sticking with Bayer Leverkusen.

READ MORE: Five events to halt Liverpool’s quadruple tilt include Klopp’s kids faltering, Arsenal *not* bottling it



Matthaus said: “His dream may be to one day coach Bayern, Liverpool or Real Madrid. But, in my opinion, he is not done at Leverkusen yet. Xabi is not someone who gets carried away by big names, he has celebrated too many successes as a player for that.

“He, in addition, is not going to be guided by the economic aspect. What matters to him is what he has built and who he has built it with. He knows where he comes from and what he owes to others. That’s why I don’t think he’s going to sign for another club next season.”

Matthaus’ comments have not been backed up by a report from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, though.

The respected journalist believes Alonso has a ‘verbal promise from those responsible at Bayer that he can move this summer, for example, if he receives a suitable offer from Bayern or Liverpool’.

READ MORE: Full list of every Liverpool academy graduate Klopp has given debut to should embarrass Mourinho

Regarding Leverkusen’s asking price for Alonso, the report adds: ‘According to Sky Info, FC Bayern would have to put 15 to 25 million euros on the table if they wanted to sign him after the current season.

‘It would be different in 2025. Then a written exit clause could apply, which should be around 15 million euros.

‘With Alonso, Bayern want to usher in a new era this summer. The 42-year-old Spaniard is the absolute preferred candidate of all those responsible at FC Bayern – including new sports director Max Eberl.’