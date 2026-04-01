Xabi Alonso ‘asks’ Liverpool to sign Atletico Madrid star after ‘two meetings’

Xabi Alonso has asked Liverpool to sign Atletico Madrid centre-back Marc Pubill as he ‘prepares to return’ to Anfield, according to reports.

The Reds’ Premier League title defence has been a nightmare this term with Arne Slot’s fifth-placed side currently 21 points adrift of leaders Arsenal, who they finished ten points ahead of last term.

Liverpool still have hope of glory in the FA Cup and Champions League but there is a possibility they miss out on competing in the Champions League next term unless they can turn their Premier League form around.

That has seen pressure build on Slot with the Reds booed off in their most recent Premier League match at Anfield as they drew 1-1 against Tottenham.

There have been rumours over the last couple of months that Alonso could take over from Slot in the summer once Liverpool review the season.

And now reports in Spain claim that Alonso has already ‘asked’ for one signing with Atletico Madrid defender Pubill at the top of his list of reinforcements.

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The Spaniard is ‘preparing for his return to Liverpool’ and ‘accelerates efforts to recruit a star for his new team’ in the form of Atletico Madrid centre-back Pubill.

The report adds: ‘He will arrive at Anfield with the intention of making many changes to the squad and will request a large number of new signings.’

Liverpool ‘have begun considering signing him and have reportedly met with the 22-year-old’s agent on a couple of occasions , according to the aforementioned media outlet.’

The report continues: ‘Alonso wants to have Pubill in his ranks , and is convinced that he can make his mark in the Premier League.’

Daily Mail journalist Lewis Steele recently insisted that Alonso “is attainable” for Liverpool in the summer but claims there is no agreement between the Spaniard and the Reds yet.

Steele said in a Q&A for the Daily Mail: ‘There is a feeling within the industry that Alonso is attainable this summer but the sands might shift if clubs do not act now. Manchester City also need a new manager in the near future, whether Pep Guardiola sees out his final contracted year or not.

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‘But it is not true that Alonso has agreed to join Liverpool. The club are backing Slot – for now at least – though many Premier League sides will know it might be this summer or never with the Basque coach, who will surely be snapped up over the coming months.

‘One of Slot’s biggest problems this season – and there have been many – is that Alonso became available. At the start of the bad run, there were few managers out there good enough to replace him.

‘Now there is a former fan favourite out of work waiting to get back into the swing of things. If – and only if – Slot were to leave, Alonso would naturally be one of the favourites to take over.

‘If Arne Slot leaves Liverpool in the summer, former player and fan favourite Xabi Alonso would be a natural fit.’

While The Athletic‘s David Ornstein thinks Liverpool are ready to back Slot into next season and that there is currently “no thought to changing coach”.

Ornstein said on The Athletic FC podcast: “All our information, despite reports to the contrary, is that Liverpool are sticking with Arne Slot, there’s no thought to changing coach. They are planning with him and their priority, their focus, is to give him the profile of squad to succeed.

“I’m not here to defend Arne Slot, Liverpool’s season has been poor by their standards, their performances, their results, and he is at the centre of that. But if you look at the range of factors on and off the pitch it’s remarkable, and I’m not surprised that Liverpool want to give him longer.

“Arne Slot has the profile – as let’s not forget we saw last season when he led Liverpool to the league title – that they want to manage the club. So he will be a massive part of their recruitment decision-making too.”