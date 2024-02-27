Liverpool: Alonso now has ‘clear preference’ on next destination after reaching ‘total agreement’

Xabi Alonso has been linked with the Liverpool and Bayern Munich jobs.

Xabi Alonso now has a ‘clear preference’ on which side he wants to join in the summer with Liverpool and Bayern Munich fighting over his signature, according to reports.

The Reds are on the lookout for a new manager after Jurgen Klopp announced he will be stepping down at the end of the season to take a break from football.

Bayern Munich are also in the hunt for Alonso after Thomas Tuchel agreed to leave the club in the summer following a poor run of form.

Alonso has emerged as the top candidate for both the Liverpool and Bayern jobs after leading Bayer Leverkusen eight points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

And now Foot Mercato claim that Alonso’s ‘clear preference’ is to join Liverpool once the season is over with his heart ‘clearly leaning’ in favour of the Reds.

The Spaniard ‘would be delighted to take on the immense challenge of succeeding’ Klopp with Liverpool currently seeming ‘much more stable and better structured’ than Bayern Munich.

READ MORE: ‘Klopp’s kids vs billion pound bottlejobs’ narrative stunted by Carragher missing the obvious

It comes after a report emerged over the weekend claiming that Alonso has now reached a ‘total agreement’ to leave Leverkusen at the end of the campaign to pursue a big move elsewhere.

Former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs insists it is “likely that both clubs will be interviewing” Alonso before making a deicison with “other candidates” in the mix.

Jacobs told GiveMeSport: “I don’t think Liverpool are fearful of anything. They have their plan and process, and they’re very calm about the situation.

“It’s obvious that top managers will be in demand. Xabi Alonso is a top target for Bayern, and the same can be said for Liverpool.

“When you spell it out like that, it is likely that both clubs will be interviewing Alonso. Until the interview has happened, we have to be respectful to both clubs and say they will have other candidates as well.

“But there is potential for there to be a head-to-head between Bayern and Liverpool for Alonso.”

READ MORE: Transfer gossip: Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea in for Palhinha as Boehly lines up Pochettino replacement

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has also brought an update on the situation at Liverpool and how close they are to appointing a successor to Klopp.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “We’re hearing fresh stories about Liverpool and positive talks over Xabi Alonso, and while I respect other journalists and their sources, my understanding is that there is nothing new to report on this saga.

“I honestly have no news yet on Xabi Alonso. It’s normal that we have many reports, one day reports on being close to Bayern, one day same on Liverpool, but my understanding is nothing is decided or close yet.

“Alonso is 100% focused on doing something historical at Bayer Leverkusen, meanwhile both Liverpool and Bayern want him, but we’ll have to wait and see what happens.

“And, as I’ve said before, Alonso is a top candidate for Liverpool, but not the only one. Liverpool will appoint a new director, and then a new manager. That step will be crucial to decide on the new coach, so until then I would take reports like this with a pinch of salt.

“Roberto De Zerbi is also appreciated by Liverpool, but again – nothing is done so I keep that open and also based on whoever joins as the new director.”