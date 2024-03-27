Liverpool news: Three managers given ‘brutal’ warning that they have ‘no chance’ of bettering Klopp

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has warned Xabi Alonso, Ruben Amorim and Roberto de Zerbi that they have “no chance” of being better than Jurgen Klopp if they replace the Reds boss.

The Reds are on the lookout for a new manager after Jurgen Klopp announced that he will be leaving Anfield at the end of the season to take a break from football.

Johnson: Someone needs to take the bullet first before Alonso appointment

Alonso is the strong favourite to replace the Liverpool legend but Bayern Munich could potentially stand in their way if they want to land the Spaniard this summer.

He has been working wonders at Bayer Leverkusen this season with Alonso’s side currently leading the Bundesliga by ten points with eight matches to play.

Sporting Lisbon’s Amorim and Brighton’s De Zerbi are among the other managers linked with being Klopp’s successor in the summer – but former Liverpool and Chelsea defender Johnson has a warning for anybody looking to better the German.

When asked if he wants Alonso to become the next Liverpool manager, Johnson told Betfred: “I don’t know. I’d like to see him as the manager of Liverpool one day, but timing in football is everything and for whoever comes in next, they’re going to be massively under the spotlight.

READ MORE: Man City expulsion?! F365 get a kicking in Mailbox alongside ‘Gareth Mitigate’ and Lewis Dunk

“Xabi would be a great manager for the club, but I believe somebody needs to come in after Jürgen Klopp and take the bullet first. I know that sounds horrible and brutal to say, but there’s no chance of whoever comes in next being better than Jürgen and that’s a testament to the team he’s built at Liverpool. The best they can do is match him and that’s a hard place to start.

“I think an older manager needs to go in there with that mindset and know that they’re only going to be there for a couple of years. Once there’s a dip, then you can give a younger manager a chance. Taking over after Jürgen would be such huge shoes to fill for somebody in the early stage of their managerial career.”

On whether De Zerbi’s stock has dropped given Brighton’s form, Johnson added: “You don’t become a bad manager overnight, so the characteristics that prospective suitors admire will still be there.

“Brighton have dipped in form but with better players and the methods he has, then there’s no reason why he couldn’t be a success at Liverpool, but the fans may be a bit less excited about the prospect of him coming to Anfield considering Brighton’s form in recent times.”

Johnson: Liverpool will be a ‘bit wary’ of Amorim appointment

On whether Liverpool will be wary about appointing Amorim given his lack of Premier League experience, Johnson continued: “Yes, you would be a bit wary because the Premier League and the Primeira Liga are very different.

“Organising a team and getting the players to play is the simple bit, but understanding the demands of the Premier League and the speed of the league is something that he would have to get used to.

“Signing players from a different league is risky and the same goes for managers.”