Liverpool ‘submit request’ to Alonso’s agent but ‘huge obstacles’ emerge over Klopp ‘reservations’

Liverpool have made an approach to Xabi Alonso’s agent but there are doubts over whether a deal can be done, according to reports.

The Reds are looking at their options to replace Jurgen Klopp after the Liverpool boss announced last month that he will be leaving Anfield at the end of the season to take a break from football.

Alonso quickly emerged as the favourite to replace Klopp although it is unlikely that the Reds will make their official move before a new sporting director is brought in.

Brighton’s Roberto de Zerbi, Germany’s Julian Nagelsmann, Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel and Brentford’s Thomas Frank are amongst the names touted as potential successors to the Liverpool boss.

But it became clear early on that Alonso was their top target to succeed Klopp and now German publication Sport Bild claim that Liverpool have ‘submitted a request’ to the Spaniard’s agent Inaki Ibanez with Bayer Leverkusen ‘informed directly’ about the approach for their manager.

Leverkusen know that a potential return to Anfield ’causes great emotions’ for Alonso but he is currently giving out an image of a man who wants to be part of the Bundesliga side’s future.

Alonso has impressed at Leverkusen this season with his side currently leading second-placed Bayern Munich – who are also interested in his signature in the summer – by eight points at the Bundesliga summit.

And Football Insider insists that there are still ‘huge obstacles’ in the way of Alonso’s appointment at Liverpool with the Spaniard having ‘reservations about replacing a legendary figure like Klopp’.

John Barnes thinks Liverpool is the right choice for Alonso if he “wants more of a challenge” when he leaves Leverkusen.

Barnes told Bonuscodebets: “Liverpool and Bayern Munich both have great squads and are both great clubs.

“If Alonso wants more of a challenge then Liverpool would be more attractive because the Premier League is a much harder competition and replacing Klopp is going to be difficult.

“Bayern Munich regardless of what Bayer Leverkusen have done this season will always be the top team in Germany. With or without Tuchel at Bayern Munich.

“If Alonso wants a cushty life then he’ll likely go to Bayern Munich. Liverpool will be more of a challenge. Is winning the league at Munich a huge achievement?

“Replacing Klopp and winning the league here is a huge achievement because we’ve seen what happens when successful managers leave a club.

“Both clubs would be suited to him. They have great history, tradition and fans but I would love to see him at Liverpool.”