Liverpool: Alonso wants one free transfer and £205m double discard as arrival ‘practically a done deal’

Xabi Alonso has revealed three demands if Liverpool want him to become their new boss with claims it’s ‘practically a done deal’, according to reports.

The Reds beat Qarabag 6-0 on Wednesday evening to secure their place in the last 16 of the Champions League and avoid the extra play-off matches.

However, their form in the Premier League this season has been terrible by their high standards after winning the title in Arne Slot’s first season in charge.

After losing to Bournemouth over the weekend, Liverpool are now winless in five Premier League matches and dropped below arch-rivals Manchester United and Chelsea in the table.

That has seen pressure build on Liverpool boss Slot with rumours he could be replaced by Alonso at the end of the current season as the Reds want to avoid a mid-season sacking.

And now Spanish website Fichajes insists it is ‘practically a done deal’ that Alonso will take over in the summer with Slot’s time at Anfield ‘completely over’.

Alonso, who was sacked by Real Madrid earlier this month, ‘has already begun planning for next season, conveying a clear idea to the club: a profound renewal of the squad is necessary to compete at the highest level again.’

Ibrahima Konate, who has been in poor form this season, is the first ‘discard’ that Alonso wants and Liverpool ‘won’t force a renewal that the future manager doesn’t see as necessary’.

Konate will be able to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season with rumours that Real Madrid and other clubs are interested in the France international.

The Spaniard also believes that Mohamed Salah’s ‘time at the club has come to an end and that Liverpool must move forward’ with rumours the Reds could attempt to sell him to Saudi Arabia for £100m in the summer.

While Alexis Mac Allister ‘is not in the Tolosa native’s plans’ and the former Liverpool star ‘prefers a different profile to lead the midfield’ as Alonso looks to ‘build a new Liverpool, free from emotional attachments and untouchable figures’.

There have already been rumours that Liverpool could sanction Mac Allister’s potential €120m (£105m) move to Spanish giants Real Madrid in the summer.

However, The Athletic‘s James Pearce – who has covered Liverpool for years – insists that ‘the reality is that Slot retains the backing of the Anfield hierarchy’

Liverpool have ‘no intention of following the lead of United, who dispensed with Ruben Amorim, or Chelsea, who parted company with Enzo Maresca’ in mid-season.

Slot will no doubt have his performance analysed in the summer but Pearce insists the Liverpool hierarchy ‘have no plans to sack’ the Dutchman.