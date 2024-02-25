Liverpool: Alonso reaches ‘total agreement’ as Brighton are told to ‘watch out’ for the Reds

Xabi Alonso has been linked with moves to Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

Xabi Alonso has reached a ‘total agreement’ to leave Bayer Leverkusen with Liverpool and Bayern Munich battling for his signature, according to reports.

The Reds are on the lookout for a new manager after Jurgen Klopp announced that he will be leaving the club in the summer as he looks to take a break from football.

Bayer Leverkusen boss Alonso has emerged as the favourite to succeed Klopp at Liverpool with Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi also being linked.

Liverpool are likely to have competition for Alonso with Bayern Munich also making the Spaniard their top target after announcing that Thomas Tuchel will leave the Bavarians at the end of the season.

The Reds have been lining up alternatives with the Daily Telegraph reporting Ruben Amorim and Julian Nagelsmann are on the list if a deal for Alonso fails.

Spanish publication Nacional have now claimed that ‘agreement is total’ for him to say ‘goodbye’ to Bayer Leverkusen amid interest from Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

READ MORE: Chelsea 5-6 Liverpool: ‘Depleted’ Reds sees five Blues make Carabao Cup final combined XI

Alonso has guided Leverkusen to the summit of the Bundesliga with his side eight points clear of second-placed Bayern after beating Mainz 2-1 on Saturday.

As mentioned, De Zerbi could be a possible arrival at Anfield if Liverpool struggle to convince Alonso but the Brighton boss is also wanted by Serie A side Napoli.

Italian journalist Emanuele Cammaroto believes Liverpool are the ones to look out for when it comes to De Zerbi.

Speaking about Napoli’s hunt for a new manager, Cammaroto said via Calcio Napoli 24: “Coach chapter: after the ferryman Calzona, De Laurentiis wants an important profile.

“The list of ‘possible candidates’ is narrowing. ADL is not giving up on Conte and is counting on the fact that Milan and Roma have distanced themselves from the coach and have other ideas for management technique for next season.

“De Laurentiis is waiting for the moment for a new meeting with the former coach of Juve, Inter, Chelsea and Tottenham. To date, the alternative leads that lead to Pioli (in the running to stay at Milan) and De Zerbi (destined for a big foreign team, perhaps Barcelona but watch out for Liverpool).

“Watch out for the Gasperini lead, who could take Atalanta to the Champions League and then leave the Orobic team.”

Earlier this week, Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk gave an update on Alonso’s situation, he wrote in his Caught Offside column: “It is no longer a secret that Xabi Alonso is the top candidate to succeed Jürgen Klopp.

“But FC Bayern now also has Alonso as number one on their wish list. The fact that Tuchel is still allowed to be coach until the summer also has to do with the fact that Bayern is waiting for Alonso.

“The Bayern bosses are self-confident because so far they have gotten every coach they wanted. Even Pep Guardiola. They have a trump card in former CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. Because Rummenigge always kept in touch with Alonso and is considered a confidant of the Spaniard. So Liverpool have got a serious competitor.”

READ MORE: Bayer Leverkusen stars reassigned to Premier League clubs after Xabi Alonso joins Liverpool