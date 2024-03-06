Liverpool: Alonso ‘total agreement’ sees Leverkusen line up new manager; Bayern ‘do everything’

Bayer Leverkusen are lining up Real Madrid Castilla boss Raul to replace Xabi Alonso if he leaves for Liverpool or Bayern Munich this summer, according to reports.

Alonso has done an incredible job this season by guiding Leverkusen to the top of the Bundesliga with Die Schwarzroten ten points ahead of second-placed Bayern Munich.

Bayer Leverkusen draw up replacement shortlist for Alonso

Leverkusen have not lost a league match this season and their achievement is made all the more incredible by Bayern Munich’s record of winning each of the last 11 Bundesliga titles.

Alonso’s achievements have not gone unnoticed across Europe with the former midfielder the bookmaker’s favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

There have been rumours that Liverpool are Alonso’s ‘clear preference’ this summer, while reports in Germany on Monday insist that the Spaniard wants a move to Bayern Munich as he is worried about following Klopp.

Those claims come after other reports insisted that Alonso has reached a ‘total agreement’ to leave Leverkusen in the summer with Liverpool and Bayern Munich continuing to do battle over his signature.

READ MORE: Who will replace Jurgen Klopp as next Liverpool manager? Pochettino on list

And now German publication Bild (via Fichajes) claim that Leverkusen is ‘exploring interesting options’ to replace Alonso after Liverpool and Bayern have both ‘shown interest’ in their former midfielder.

Real Madrid Castilla boss Raul has ‘shown his willingness to explore new opportunities’ and he has emerged as a candidate to replace Alonso with his time playing in the Bundesliga at Schalke and his command of the German language making ‘him an attractive candidate’ for Leverkusen.

Former Stuttgart boss Sebastian Hoeness is another potential candidate with the Bundesliga leaders ‘preparing for any eventuality on the technical bench’.

Bayern Munich’s advantage over Liverpool revealed

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio insists that German giants Bayern Munich are ahead of Liverpool in the race to sign Alonso.

Backing up reports in Germany, Di Marzio told wettfreunde.net: “I thought Liverpool were ahead of Bayern Munich (for Xabi Alonso) two or three weeks ago but now Bayern Munich are moving fast because they think he’s the perfect manager for the future.

“When Bayern Munich wants a coach, usually they get the coach because they’re a top club and I know they are pushing strongly. They have no issues paying the exit clauses as they did for Julian Nagelsmann.

“At this moment Munich are ahead of Liverpool and Xabi has a good relationship with [Uli] Hoeness and Hoeness decides what happens. They will do everything to get him.”