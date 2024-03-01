Liverpool: Alonso makes two transfer demands as timeline is revealed; Dalglish issues Man Utd warning

Xabi Alonso wants Liverpool to make two signings after holding ‘positive talks’ over a move to Anfield, according to reports.

The Reds are on the lookout for a new manager after Jurgen Klopp announced in January that he will be stepping down at the end of the season.

That has led to numerous managers being linked as the German’s successor with Alonso, Roberto de Zerbi, Julian Nagelsmann, Thomas Tuchel and others all mentioned.

But Alonso has emerged as the favourite to take over from Klopp with the former Liverpool midfielder impressing as Bayer Leverkusen boss this campaign.

The Spaniard has led unbeaten Leverkusen to top spot in the Bundesliga with Alonso’s side currently eight points clear of second-placed Bayern Munich after 23 matches.

That has alerted club’s around Europe to his ability with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid also taking an interest, according to recent speculation.

READ MORE: Liverpool’s journey in Klopp’s final season means more than the destination…

And now TEAMtalk have reported that Alonso has been offered a three-year contract by Liverpool after ‘positive talks’ with the Spaniard’s preference to join the Reds over Bayern Munich.

Alonso would like to bring Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz and right-back Jeremie Frimpong with him to Anfield if the move goes ahead in the summer.

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish has had enough of hearing “how can you follow Klopp?” and thinks the role of the German’s successor is “a great job to take on”.

“It is very negative to say, ‘how can you follow Klopp?’ Whoever takes over from him just needs to be themselves,” Dalglish said on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast.

“They’ll already have 90 per cent of the ingredients for success at their hands so if they don’t want to come in and give it a good go then they’ll have made the wrong decision.

“If they believe in themselves and trust what they have at their disposal, I think it is a great job to take on. You can’t think about trying to emulate Jurgen Klopp, you have to be yourself. I don’t know where they’ll go with the new manager but they won’t get somebody like Klopp.

“The relationship he has with the fans is so important and if the next guy can build the same relationship, then he’s off to a great start. I’d like to see the new manager be somebody who knows what Liverpool is all about.”

Dalglish reckons Liverpool should appoint a manager before a sporting director to make sure Klopp’s successor is happy to work with them.

“Clubs go about the sporting director situation in different ways. Sometimes they bring them in before they bring in a manager, but that is not for me. I would do things the other way round,” Dalgish added.

“Just look at what is happening at Manchester United. They’re bringing a sporting director in now and I wonder whether they’ve actually consulted with Erik ten Hag. Is he really happy to work with him? If I was Ten Hag and they’d brought in a sporting director that I wasn’t happy with, I’d be booking my flight home.

“If the sporting director interferes too much and starts trying to do everyone else’s job as well as his own then you won’t be successful. That’s when you get internal strife.”