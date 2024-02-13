Next Liverpool manager: Alonso warned off ‘serious mistake’ ahead of ‘stormy’ times at Anfield

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso has been told to avoid making a “serious mistake” by replacing Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool in the summer.

The Reds are looking for a new manager after Klopp announced last month that he would be leaving Anfield at the end of the current season.

Alonso is the current favourite to succeed the German in the Liverpool hostseat with Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi and Tottenham’s Ange Postecoglou mentioned as other possible alternatives.

Anyone replacing Klopp will be in for a big job with the German overseeing nine years of success with the former Borussia Dortmund manager so far winning six major honours in his time at the club.

Alonso has attracted the attention of a number of clubs around Europe with both Barcelona and Bayern Munich also interested in making him their new manager.

The Spaniard has guided Bayer Leverkusen to the top of the Bundesliga with their 3-0 victory over Bayern at the weekend seeing them go five points clear of the second-placed Bavarians.

But journalist Raimund Hinko has warned Alonso against joining Liverpool because of the risk involved in replacing a high-profile manager like Klopp.

“Dear Xabi Alonso, first of all, I want to save you from making a serious mistake,” Hinko wrote in his column for Sport BILD.

“Just don’t go to Liverpool FC as Jürgen Klopp’s successor. There will be stormy, uncomfortable times when Klopp ends there in the summer.

“Why am I making such a big move to give you good advice? Because you have already had to choose between Bayern and Liverpool.

“It was 2016 when Liverpool wanted to bring you back after five successful years as a player between 2004 and 2009. Back then you chose Munich over Liverpool, club patron Uli Hoeness speaks highly of you.

“Then you turned down Liverpool and were rewarded with the 2017 championship. Perhaps the best solution would be to let Flick take over immediately for a year or two before you, dear Xabi Alonso, populate the Viktualienmarkt again with your children.

“As you said to me in 2016: ‘A Champions League title with Bayern would really be something very special for me. I would then have achieved this success with three different club. So, there are still goals that I have set for myself.’ So, let’s go!”

