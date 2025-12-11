Alonso ‘willing to take a couple of months off to wait’ for Liverpool job as Slot sack pressure builds

Xabi Alonso is ready to ‘wait’ for the Liverpool job if he is sacked by Real Madrid with the ‘pressure on’ Arne Slot, according to reports.

The Reds improved in midweek to see off Inter Milan in the San Siro in a 1-0 win in the Champions League after winning just one of their previous six matches in all competitions.

Since winning their first seven games in all competitions this season, Liverpool have won five of their next 16, leaving Slot under pressure to turn things around after winning the Premier League title in his first campaign.

Liverpool are currently tenth in the Premier League with arch-rivals Manchester United and Everton above them in the table.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano made it clear earlier this week that Liverpool are currently “showing full support” to Slot to turn their fortunes around.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “What is very clear is that Liverpool are showing full support to Slot.

“Despite Salah being a legend of the club and a player who only recently signed a new contract until 2027, the club have backed their manager.

“They made this decision together with Slot. They have given him power and support in a difficult moment for the team.

“Despite poor results, Liverpool are standing with their manager. Of course, the results must change as soon as possible.

“There have also been rumours about possible candidates if Liverpool were to part ways with Slot.

“But regarding Jurgen Klopp, I am not aware of any contact with Liverpool. There are no talks about a return. Klopp is said to be happy and focused on his project with Red Bull.

“So right now, there is zero indication of Liverpool contacting Klopp.”

Some Liverpool fans on social media have been calling for Jurgen Klopp or Real Madrid boss Alonso to replace Slot if he leaves Anfield.

Alonso is under intense pressure at Real Madrid after they lost 2-0 to Celta Vigo in La Liga over the weekend and 2-1 to Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

And now an account on X made up of ‘five elite reporters’ and 690k followers insists that there has been a ‘crisis meeting’ at Real Madrid this morning after last night’s result.

The account wrote: ‘Exclusive. Xabi Alonso has been called in by the Real Madrid board to discuss the team’s current form. The call was made at 7am time. REAL MADRID CRISIS MEETING!!’

And that could have repercussions for Slot with the account claiming that Alonso is ‘willing to take a couple of months off to wait’ for the Liverpool job if he is sacked by Real Madrid.

The account adds: ‘Alonso being on the brink is not good news for Arne Slot. If Alonso is sacked tomorrow by Madrid, with a board meeting scheduled, and he’s willing to take a couple of months off to wait for the @LFC job, the pressure on Slot will be immense game after game. Hold on to your hats.’

