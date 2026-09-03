Liverpool already considering January move with deal unlocked very soon

Liverpool are already giving consideration to breaking one of their loan deals and providing Andoni Iraola with a fresh face part-way through the season.

Liverpool’s defence has come under the microscope in the early going this season, along with their lack of a top tier defensive midfielder.

The Reds have already shipped four goals in their opening two matches, and there are growing concerns this will be the norm and not an outlier.

Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez are both better going forward than defending. Virgil van Dijk remains the best centre-back at the club, though for obvious reasons given his advancing age, he’s no longer infallible.

As such, the Reds brought in Jeremy Jacquet whose arrival was pre-agreed back in January, and Ronald Araujo on loan.

But according to the latest from The Athletic’s James Pearce, Iraola could be provided with another centre-back in January in the form of Ifeanyi Ndukwe.

The 18-year-old joined Liverpool from Austria Vienna over the summer to the tune of £2.6m.

But while the 6ft 6in colossus shone brightly in pre-season, he doesn’t yet have enough points to gain a work visa in England.

Without one, Ndukwe cannot play in competitive matches for the Reds, hence the decision was made to loan Ndukwe to Spanish side Levante.

But according to Pearce, Ndukwe only has to feature in one LaLiga game to become eligible for a work visa in England.

That seems a given, and as such, Liverpool will reasses whether to break Ndukwe’s loan in January and bring him back to Merseyside, at which point he’ll be freed up to play competitive matches in the second half of the season.

Liverpool could bring Ifeanyi Ndukwe back in January

Pearce explained: ‘Iraola, who didn’t have a senior centre-back available, turned to youngsters Ifeanyi Ndukwe and Mor Talla Ndiaye.

‘Both had been signed by the club’s global talent department, led by Matt Newberry, following their eye-catching performances at the Under-17 World Cup in Qatar last November.

‘Ndukwe, the Austria youth international, excelled, earning rave reviews from Van Dijk, but keeping him around for this season wasn’t an option as he didn’t qualify for a work permit to play in the UK.

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‘He was subsequently loaned to La Liga outfit Levante after a convincing pitch from manager Luis Castro, and only needs to play one league game to become eligible to play competitive football in England.

‘His situation will be reassessed in January when Liverpool will decide whether to bring him back or leave him there for the full season.’