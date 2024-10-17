According to reports, Liverpool ‘already know’ England international Trent Alexander-Arnold is leaving amid interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold‘s future at Liverpool is in doubt as he has just entered the final year of his contract.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are in the same boat and it remains to be seen whether the three players will commit their futures to Liverpool.

The 26-year-old is a unique talent and he’s regarded as one of the best right-backs in the world. His impressive start to the season has not gone unnoticed as he is being heavily linked with Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold has long been touted as a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal and their interest in the Englishman could step up in the coming weeks as the Real Madrid standout has suffered an ACL injury.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Alexander-Arnold is Real Madrid’s ‘preferred option’ to replace Carvajal. Despite this, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims he is currently “giving priority” to Liverpool.

“Let me repeat again – Trent is giving priority to talks with Liverpool. If they can’t reach an agreement and Trent becomes a free agent, for sure Real Madrid will be there. Real Madrid love the quality of Trent Alexander-Arnold,” Romano said.

“To me, this is not surprising. I think every director of football in the world would love to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold.”

A report in Spain has a different take, however. They are reporting that Liverpool ‘already know’ Alexander-Arnold will leave the Premier League giants next year.

It is said that Alexander-Arnold is ‘above all’ in Real Madrid’s mind as they search for a new right-back.

The report also claims the chances of Alexander-Arnold leaving Liverpool for Real Madrid in January are ‘increasing as the day goes by’.

If Alexander-Arnold leaves Liverpool for Real Madrid, he would link up with fellow England international Jude Bellingham.

He would also follow David Beckham in joining Real Madrid and the Man Utd legend has revealed that he sees himself in the Liverpool star.

“If there was one player I look at, and I think he’s very similar in the way he delivers the ball, he’s very similar in the way he crosses the ball or passes, it has to be Trent [Alexander-Arnold],” Beckham said.

“His vision, he’s unbelievable. And he’s an exceptional player, but when I look at a player and I think I see myself in the way he puts the ball in, what he sees, in the long balls that he plays.

“He plays balls that some players don’t even think about and that’s what I love about him as a player.”