Liverpool: Amazon ‘apologise’ to Slot after presenter’s ‘misleading’ comment; ‘mistake’ reason revealed

According to reports, Amazon Prime have ‘apologised’ to Liverpool head coach Arne Slot after presenter Dan Walker made a ‘misleading’ comment.

The Premier League giants were far from their best as they were held to a 3-3 draw against Newcastle United on Wednesday night.

Newcastle led twice through goals by Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon. Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones cancelled out the striker’s goal before a brace by Mohamed Salah turned the game on its head.

Salah’s second came in the final ten minutes. this left Slot‘s side on course for a priceless victory, but Fabian Schar netted a late equaliser to earn his side a deserved point.

Following this result, Liverpool remain top of the Premier League, but Arsenal and Chelsea closed the gap on the league leaders. They are seven points adrift after beating Manchester United and Southampton respectively on Wednesday.

The Newcastle vs Liverpool match was broadcast on Amazon Prime and they have ‘apologised’ after Walker made a ‘misleading’ comment, The Times have revealed.

With Liverpool 1-0 behind at half-time, Walker ‘implied Slot had spoken to the match official in his dressing room’.

It is noted that ‘the suggestion was that Slot was raising concerns over the performance of referee Andy Madley, who had booked three Liverpool players in the opening 45 minutes’.

Amazon are reported to have ‘admitted’ that the ‘claim by presenter Walker that Liverpool head coach went to Madley’s dressing room at half-time of the Newcastle draw was wrong’.

The report has also revealed the reason for this ‘mistake’ and that Slot spoke to Madley in a “normal way”.

‘It has been confirmed that Slot did not in fact enter the referees’ room and that he merely spoke to Madley in the tunnel in what was described as a “normal way”. ‘Amazon Prime blamed the mistake on a production misunderstanding and contacted Slot and Liverpool to express their regret. The apology has been accepted and Liverpool believe the matter to now be closed. ‘Managers are allowed to speak to referees 30 minutes after matches with that grace period allowing the emotions of games to subside. ‘Should a manager look to go in before then, the referee has the option of exercising their discretion over whether they are acting in a balanced manner.’

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was asked about the situation when speaking after the match and refused to be drawn on the incident.

He said: “I don’t think I’ll go there. I think that’s a can of worms. I tend to focus on my team.”