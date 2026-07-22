Jeff Bezos has been linked with a consortium looking to buy a stake in Liverpool.

Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos has been approached by an Amit Bhatia-led consortium looking to buy a 30 per cent stake in Liverpool, according to reports.

The Reds have been under the ownership of Fenway Sports Group, who also own the Boston Red Sox and other American sports franchises, since 2010 when they bought Liverpool for £300m when the club was on the brink of administration.

It has been a largely successful period for Liverpool which coincided with Jurgen Klopp’s tenure at Anfield, which spanned nine years and included eight trophy wins, while they won the Premier League title the season before last under Arne Slot.

But FSG could now sell a big stake in the club to a consortium of investors led by Amit Bhatia and backed by the Mittal family.

The Financial Times broke the news on Tuesday by revealing that the Bhatia-led consortium is ‘in talks to buy a significant minority stake’ in Liverpool.

Bhatia is the son-in-law of steel tycoon and billionaire Lakshmi Mittal and the report adds that Liverpool is ‘expected to be valued at more than $6bn in any transaction’.

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The interest from Bhatia’s group was confirmed to the Financial Times by FSG, they said: “An investment consortium led, managed and represented by Amit Bhatia has expressed interest in making a strategic minority investment in Liverpool Football Club.”

Later on Tuesday, reliable journalist Ben Jacobs also confirmed the news before revealing that they want a 30 per cent stake, while he also put the club’s valuation at around £4.5bn ($6bn).

Jacobs posted on X: ‘A consortium led by Amit Bhatia are in talkings to purchase a minority stake in Liverpool, as @FinancialTimes called. The group is led by Amit Bhatia and the wider Mittal family and are in active talks with FSG. Understand nothing is finalised yet, but #LFC is valued at around £4.5bn.’

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The former CBS Sports reporter later added: ‘The Amit Bhatia-led consortium are open to buying a 30% stake in the club. FSG sources stress talks are at an early stage and any move is billed as strategic investment.’

Jeff Bezos to buy a stake in Liverpool?

And now Sky News has revealed that Amazon owner Bezos ‘has been approached to join a consortium which is in talks to buy a stake’ in Premier League giants Liverpool.

Giving more details on the approach for the world’s fourth-richest man, who is worth an estimated $257bn, the news website added: ‘Sky News can reveal that Mr Bezos has held discussions about joining a syndicate of investors led by Amit Bhatia, the son-in-law of billionaire steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal.

‘A source cautioned that he was not certain to proceed with an investment in Liverpool FC.’

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