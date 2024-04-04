Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim has been told that “no one would begrudge him” the “big opportunity” to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

The Reds are looking for a new manager with Klopp revealing earlier this year that he will leave the Premier League club at the end of the season to take a break from football.

Ruben Amorim is favourite for the Liverpool job

Xabi Alonso was the early favourite before confirming his intention to remain at Bayer Leverkusen last week and now Sporting Lisbon’s Amorim and Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi seem to be towards the top of their list.

Former Portugal international Diamantino Miranda insists Amorim wont be overawed by Liverpool as he’s used to “representing legendary clubs”.

“He’s got the Benfica school. He went to Benfica, which is a club very similar to Liverpool. So he’ll be someone who won’t be too surprised by the winning mentality and by representing legendary clubs,” Miranda told Bancada.

“I’d be very happy for Rúben Amorim, who is an excellent person. What he has shown in Portuguese football, he deserves to be given that opportunity. If there is one, no one would begrudge him taking such a big opportunity to coach Liverpool.”

And former Aston Villa striker also recommends Amorim to Liverpool after doing his coaching badges with the Sporting Lisbon manager.

“Funnily enough, I did my coaching badges with Ruben, we did the fast track, Northern Ireland, Belfast course,” Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT.

“He was one that was like, he was on it mate. Some people might have had a little laugh and joke on the course and stuff, he was on it.

“Concentrating in every meeting, all the theory part, when you did the coaching stuff on the pitch you could tell that he was on it.

“I’m sure that was like five years ago, he’s 39 now so he’s quite a young manager but I don’t see why not [he could become Liverpool manager], he’s doing a great job at Sporting, isn’t he?”

Ben Jacobs: Liverpool are calm about their search

And earlier this week former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs brought an update on where Liverpool are with their search for a new manager.

Jacobs wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Liverpool are advancing in their search to replace Jurgen Klopp, and have been able to do so now both Michael Edwards (FSG’s CEO of football) and new sporting director Richard Hughes have been appointed.

“Hughes is able to play a leading role in finding Klopp’s replacement even though he doesn’t officially start until 1 June. This was agreed with Bournemouth, who Liverpool have an excellent relationship with.

“Ruben Amorim is a leading contender after Xabi Alonso confirmed he is staying at Bayer Leverkusen. And like Amorim, Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi also scored quite highly when Liverpool used data to create a longlist of options. They are now working out who makes the final shortlist.

“De Zerbi hasn’t been approached to date and is not necessarily favourite at this point. That’s not really how Liverpool work either. They will be thorough and keep an open mind rather than being reliant on any one candidate before they have completed their process. This is the sign of a well-run club, as is how discreet they are at handling these type of situations.

“It’s true that Hughes is a De Zerbi admirer, and identified him as a possible replacement for Scott Parker when he left Bournemouth, but nothing progressed due to issues with his Shakhtar contract at the time. Bayern are also discussing the Brighton boss, who has a release clause in his current contract.

“I don’t think anything is certain yet with Liverpool since they are only starting to narrow down the list of names now with a view to finalising someone before the season ends. That makes this month important.

“Liverpool have also discussed Inter’s Simone Inzaghi, but the Serie A side want him to sign a new deal. Bologna’s Thiago Motta, who is doing an excellent job, and Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann have also been spoken about internally.

“Liverpool are calm about their search and will very much carry it out on their own terms. Once they have a manager locked in, when they choose to announce it will also depend on the manager and their club and, as importantly, Klopp. The club plan to finalise Klopp’s replacement before the season ends, but a public announcement will be timed so as not to overshadow Klopp’s farewell or disrupt a season where Liverpool are still fighting on three fronts.”