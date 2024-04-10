Liverpool will have a huge advantage in the race to sign Viktor Gyokeres this summer if they appoint Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim, according to reports.

The Reds are set for major changes over the summer after Jurgen Klopp announced that he will be stepping down at the end of the season to take a break from football.

Sporting Lisbon boss Amorim is now the favourite to become the new Liverpool manager with a report yesterday claiming that the Reds had a ‘verbal agreement’ with the Portuguese coach over a three-year contract.

However, that was denied by other respected sources, like BBC Sport and James Pearce, but it’s clear that he is one of their top targets for the position.

Journalist Ben Jacobs reckons there could still be a “surprise” appointment at Anfield “because of the manner in which Liverpool work”,

Jacobs told GiveMeSport: “They obviously shortlist and do their due diligence and work out who they like, but then they keep an open mind, right the way until the end of the process. And in the process. there’s freedom for everybody to challenge and it will be led by Richard Hughes.

“But there’ll be lots of others inputting as well. And this is why with a lot of things that Liverpool do, even if there appears to be a favourite, and Amorim clearly is one of the leading contenders, you can never rule out a surprise – just because of the manner in which Liverpool work.”

And if Liverpool decide to appoint Amorim then it will no doubt give them a better chance of signing Sporting Lisbon striker Gyokeres, who is reportedly Mikel Arteta’s ‘number one transfer target’ at Arsenal.

The Sweden international’s agent, Hasan Cetinkaya, was asked about the possibility of Sporting Lisbon boss Amorim moving to Anfield, he responded to A Bola: “I’m not surprised that Ruben is being linked with Liverpool, it’s normal, his work is of a high standard, it’s what clubs are looking for.”

Gyokeres left Coventry City in the summer to move to Sporting and Cetinkaya admits that it will be difficult for the striker to remain in Portugal if Amorim leaves for Liverpool.

“And yes, it will be more difficult for Viktor to stay if Ruben Amorim leaves Sporting. Because Viktor came precisely because of Ruben. The day we met, I said to Rúben: ‘here’s my boy, he came to Sporting because of you’,” Cetinkaya added.

“Of course, it’s an honour for any player to be able to play in the Champions League, Viktor is no exception in that respect, but there are other important things and Rúben Amorim is one of them. If he leaves it will be more difficult for Viktor to continue.”

And Cetinkaya has confirmed Premier League interest in his client with reports Sporting will demand as much as €100m for their top goalscorer, who has contributed 22 goals and ten assists in 26 Portuguese top-flight matches this season.

Cetinkaya continued: “It’s a huge amount of money [€100 M], only available to the biggest clubs, but I have several top clubs interested in Viktor. I can’t, of course, name any clubs, but they’re top clubs, some in the Premier League, but not only that.”