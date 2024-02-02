Liverpool: Manager ruled out of race to replace Klopp despite threat to ‘leave’ club in summer

Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim will not become the Liverpool manager and replace Jurgen Klopp in the summer, according to reports in Portugal.

Klopp announced that he will be leaving Anfield at the end of the season and bring to an end his nine-year spell at the Premier League club.

That has sent the rumour mill into overdrive with lots of managers from around the world linked to the job, including Sporting’s Amorim.

Xabi Alonso is the current and obvious favourite to take over but it’s understood that Liverpool will look to appoint a new sporting director before they announce Klopp’s successor.

Sporting lost to Braga in the Allianz Cup in January to give them one less chance of winning silverware this season, despite currently sitting top of the Portuguese top flight.

When asked about speculation regarding him potentially replacing Klopp at Liverpool, Amorim said: “If we don’t win titles, I will leave on my own. Two years in a row without winning cannot happen to a team like Sporting.”

And now Portuguese publication Record (via Sport Witness) has dismissed the possibility of the Sporting Lisbon talking to Liverpool with the Reds job not a ‘scenario’ for him right now.

However, they seem to hint that any potential talks will take place in the summer as Amorim has told his agent not to entertain any approaches during the season.

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique believes there are “many reasons” why Klopp is leaving Anfield and reckons the owners are to blame for his departure.

Enrique told Grosvenor Casinos: “I think there are many reasons why he’s leaving, but they are reasons that we will probably never find out. Even if he doesn’t agree with me, I still think and believe the owners have a lot to do with it – you can’t renew your contract and suddenly leave the club, it doesn’t make any sense. There has to be more to it.

“It has to be something with the owners, he must be tired of having to pull off miracles all the time. He always has to do so much more than Manchester City and even Arsenal now to get what he wants in the transfer window. I don’t think he’s just tired generally, why would you renew your contract a few months ago if you’re tired? It doesn’t make sense.

“The fact that this has happened in the middle of the transfer window too is worth discussing. Klopp had probably had another window of talking about players that he needs to compete, because at the moment they’re fighting in every competition, and once again the club haven’t brought anyone in. They lost Joel Matip to injury, but instead of signing another defender, they’ve had to play Jarell Quansah.

“I think there’s more to it and that’s just my opinion – obviously he says something different and he knows his own reasons, but for him to leave now is strange. I think he’ll end up managing the German national team in the future.”