Liverpool: Amorim admits summer move could be on as ex-Man Utd man is ‘dark horse’ to succeed Klopp

Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim admits he could leave the Portuguese side in the summer amid rumours of a move to Liverpool.

The Reds are on the lookout for a new manager after Jurgen Klopp announced earlier this year that he will leave Anfield at the end of the season to take a break from football.

Ruben Amorim: I can’t guarantee I will be at Sporting next season

Xabi Alonso was the early favourite to take over from Klopp before the Spaniard ruled out a move away from Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen in the summer.

That news saw Amorim installed as the new favourite to take on the role with Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi also understood to be another candidate Liverpool are looking at.

When asked on Friday whether he will be staying at Sporting Lisbon beyond the summer, Amorim told reporters: “No, I can’t guarantee it.”

On when he will take that decision, Amorim added: “Sporting is already dealing with the future, I can’t decide. I gave my word and I can’t go back on it. If we don’t win titles, I’ll leave Sporting. It was clear from the start, it was the bet I passed on to the players.

“We have to win titles. First we’ll see if we can do it and then we’ll decide things. It’s not a worry, the future has been planned for a long time. We’re outlining all the situations for next season. So I can’t guarantee that I’ll stay, we have to win titles. And we’re on the right track.”

When put to him if he’ll leave if an interested club pay his release clause, Amorim – who has also been linked with Barcelona – continued: “I don’t want to dwell on my future, the focus is on this game. I’m not going to discuss anything with Sporting. I owe Sporting a lot, I’m very happy here. I’ll never put pressure on myself to leave.”

Darragh MacAnthony: Ipswich boss should be considered a ‘dark horse’ for Liverpool job

Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony has put forward Ipswich boss and former Manchester United coach Kieran McKenna as a potential candidate for the Liverpool job.

When asked whether McKenna cut cut it as a top-flight manager, MacAnthony told talkSPORT: “Yeah, I was being laughed out of the studio by [producer] Luke a Liverpool fan – this morning, as an outside dark horse (to succeed Klopp).

“I love his brand of football. I’ve been watching him since last year in League One and what he’s done. You can say that Ipswich are a big club, but they didn’t go out and spend mega-millions in the summer.

“They kept a large part of the squad and the team from League One and they’re top of the Championship with five or six games to go, it’s incredible really. It’s not just his coaching and managing, it’s his style as well. It’s great to watch.

“If you watched that game yesterday (4-3 victory over Southampton on Monday), it was a great advert for the industry. It was just non-stop. Russell [Martin] does a great job with Southampton and his style.

“Then you’ve got Ipswich with their style and it was just an enthralling game to watch and that’s what you want to see. I think he’s destined for the top.

“I think he wins promotion with Ipswich this year and he’ll surprise people with what he’ll do with them in the Premier League and within five or six years, he’ll be managing a top-six club.

“That’s with due respect to Ipswich. I respect everything they’ve done there, but I don’t think you can keep a guy like that down forever.”