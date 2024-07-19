Athletic Club have made their transfer stance on Nico Williams clear amid masses of reported interest in the winger following his excellent displays for Spain at Euro 2024.

The 22 year old penned a new contract in Bilbao last December, tying him to the club until 2027, but his minimum fee release clause – a required part of the contract in Spain – reportedly barely budged, being set at €58m (£48.8m).

That is a relative snip in the current transfer climate, and a fleet of clubs including Liverpool, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Barcelona have been linked with his signature.

Read more: Leny Yoro is the first genuine Man Utd transfer coup we can remember

That has only ramped up in light of his key role in helping Spain win Euro 2024, with Williams particularly impressive in the early stages of the competition before scoring the opening goal against England in the final on Sunday.

And Marca now report that Athletic are determined to remain unmoved by any transfer bids that do not match Williams’ release clause, and even then only if the player himself comes and says he would like to pursue a move.

The Liverpool Echo’s translation notes that Athletic ‘would be open to coming to an arrangement with the player if he asks to leave and if a club pays the full release clause’. Well, yes, because they’d be contractually obliged to do so, and any bid would be completely meaningless unless Williams wanted to go.

Athletic president Jon Uriarte was less than delighted with the speculation around Williams’ future being openly discussed with him at Spain press conferences during the Euros.

He said: “Nico, a footballer who is very committed to Athletic Club, has been subjected to a bombardment of questions about his future in an excessive and uncontrolled manner, when he is concentrated to play in the European Championship by the Spanish Football Federation, which has not known how to protect him.”

Williams came through the academy at Athletic and has gone on to make 122 first team appearances for the club to date, claiming 20 goals and 26 assists along the way. Eight of those goals and 19 of those assists came in the league and cup last season.

MORE ON TRANSFERS FROM F365:

👉 Five-year Premier League net spend table has Man Utd in second

👉 Every Premier League transfer from the summer of 2024

👉 The 20 biggest transfers from the summer of 2024