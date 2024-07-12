Jeremie Frimpong: A man reportedly in demand, but not to the extent that anybody has bothered triggering his release clause yet

Liverpool may need to move quickly if they want to exploit a transfer clause in Jeremie Frimpong’s contract to snatch him away from Bayer Leverkusen at a discount.

The Dutch international claimed 14 goals and 12 assists in 47 appearances in all competitions for the German domestic invincibles, who claimed both the league title and the DFB-Pokal under Xabi Alonso last season but had their record completely ruined by their 3-0 defeat to Atalanta in the Europa League final, the absolute losers.

Frimpong has been out representing his country at Euro 2024 while rumours have circulated about his future, with reports in Germany suggesting that Barcelona had made an offer. Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City and Bayern Munich have also been credited with an interest alongside Liverpool.

The winger is said to have a €40m (£34m) release clause in his deal at Leverkusen…but apparently not for very much longer, putting anybody harbouring an interest on notice that that should move quickly for a player Transfermarkt value at 25% more than that. And as we all know, Transfermarkt valuations are definitely a real thing we should put stock in, and not just some German lads on their forums going ‘dunno, €50m? Feels about right’.

Jeremie Frimpong release clause has just ‘days’ left on it

We should point out here that reports have been conflicting on when Frimpong’s release clause actually expires. Last month 14th June was given as the date, but now the claim is that there around a week or so left on it.

Either someone has told porkies somewhere along the way, or the clause got given extra time because of his international duty, or it’s all just a load of nonsense designed by an agent designed to provoke a bigger fee for a player who was reportedly subject of a too-low bid from Barcelona earlier this summer.

Either way, Frimpong is – as the Liverpool Echo put it – “dreaming of a move to any of the clubs mentioned,” which is even more indecisive than that time we dreamt that we were propositioned by– [snip – Ed]

Very Online Liverpool fans, in particular, have been getting over-excited about the prospect of Frimpong after he sure-why-notted earlier this year: “Liverpool? Great club, with history. That would be great. Who knows what the future will bring?”

Lad’s basically wearing the shirt already.

