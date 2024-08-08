Liverpool and Newcastle United defensive target ‘could play for anyone’

Newcastle United are said to be keen on Marc Guehi

Former Newcastle United striker Andy Cole believes that England Euro 2024 star Marc Guehi would be a great addition to the Magpies’ defence.

Cole feels that Guehi’s potential was evident before his standout efforts in a back three for England at the European Championships.

He feels that the central defender who can also double as a fullback could slot right into the Newcastle United setup and instantly improve the quality of the playing XI.

Cole believes that Guehi has all the makings of a big club player.

The Premier League legend believes that there is enough evidence from his loan spell at Swansea City and form at Crystal Palace to suggest that Chelsea might have misstapped in letting Guehi depart.

Cole told Betfred: “I believe he’s more than capable of playing for any of the top teams in the Premier League.

“I’m not just talking about what people saw of him at the Euros because when I’ve watched him for Crystal Palace, and when he was on loan at Swansea City from Chelsea, you could see that he had something and he’s proved that now.

“If Newcastle got him, then that would be a fantastic coup. Newcastle have found themselves in this crazy situation where they’ve hardly spent any money but they’re still a bit dictated by FFP, but if they got Marc, then that would be great.

“I’m not saying that [Fabian] Schär isn’t a good centre-back, because he is, but if Newcastle are looking to tidy up and become a stronger team, then Marc and [Sven] Botman at the back wouldn’t be a bad partnership.”

Cole believes that Guehi would be a worthy addition to any of the top sides in the Premier League and even on the continent.

Composed in defense and possessing a keen eye for an audacious pass to decimate defences, Guehi is one of the most sough-after talents in the Premier League right now.

Newcastle United are the side most recently linked with a swoop for Guehi but other clubs will keep a close eye on proceedings.

“However, like I said, I think he could play for anyone because he’s proven that he’s that good,” Cole continued.

“Even before he went to the Euros, people believed in him and were talking about Gareth Southgate taking him to the competition. He would never let anybody down, but now I think everybody knows that this kid can perform at the highest level. He’s always had it in him, so if Newcastle got him, that would be a good coup.”