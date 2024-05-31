Bryan Mbeumo admits he would leap at the chance to move to Liverpool if the opportunity arose, feeling he is now ready to move to the next stage of his development.

The Cameroon international made the move from Troyes to Brentford when they were still a Championship side in 2019 and was an immediate smash hit, becoming part of the clinical ‘BMW’ front three alongside Said Benrahma and Ollie Watkins.

Bryan Mbeumo has fingers crossed over move up to next level

The youngest of the three, Mbeumo, is the one to remain at the club, with the other two both making big-money moves to West Ham United and Aston Villa respectively – but now believes he has developed his game to the point that he fancies his chances of shining on a bigger stage.

French paper L’Equipe asked Mbeumo for his reaction to being linked with Liverpool and Newcastle United, in particular, with the 24 year old responding: “I’ve spent five seasons at Brentford, at a club that knew how to help me grow and take a step forward.

“But yes, I want to play in the biggest competitions, in the best clubs. It’s still enticing to see some big teams interested in me. We’ll see.”

“Going abroad very young is never easy, in an unfamiliar environment, a new language,” he added. “Even though I had an academic foundation, it wasn’t easy at the beginning – but you get used to it.

“The first time I came to visit the Brentford facilities, it was in the old stadium, with the pubs at each corner of the ground. It was against Birmingham and it was and incredible atmosphere, I was immediately won over.”

Mbeumo is determined to keep developing his game, saying: “I have qualities in one-v-one scenarios that I haven’t fully exploited yet. I must be even more deadly, more decisive with my final ball, too,

“I also know how important it is to work on things myself [away from the training pitch]. I set up programs with a sports coach. I am following a virtual reality program that allows me to improve my cognitive abilities. You have to be ready for the seasons to come.”

The forward has another two years left on his deal at Brentford, which may make this the optimal time to cash in should they choose to do so as they prepare for their fourth straight season in the top flight.

Brentford have a well-earned reputation for investing well after losing key players to ensure the squad is not significantly weakened, though they did backslide somewhat in the league this season, dropping from 9th in 2022/23 to 16th this term.