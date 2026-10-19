Andoni Iraola bites back over Wirtz monotony as Liverpool boss hints at shock Villarreal selection

Andoni Iraola is growing tired of constant questions about Florian Wirtz as the Liverpool boss warned of a surprise selection for their clash with Villarreal on Tuesday.

Wirtz continues to make headlines this season after a slow start following a poor debut campaign at Anfield.

Reds legend Jamie Carragher advised Iraola to drop Wirtz following a nothing display against Manchester City, but there’s been a notable uptick in his displays since.

Wirtz was outstanding in the 6-3 win over Austrian side LASK in the Champions League before creating an astonishing nine chances – including an assist for Victor Munoz – in the 2-1 win over Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.

No Liverpool player has created as many open-play chances in one game since Sadio Mane vs Burnley in 2021.

“I think he is coming in from two very good games,” Iraola said when asked about Wirtz’s form. “He played really well at LASK away and the other day against Brentford. He helped the team a lot, in and out of possession and I hope we can keep him there, no?

“You ask me basically every day about him and we analyse and over scrutinise everything about him but when he does well also, it is fair to say.”

READ: Liverpool v Villarreal: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Villarreal surprise

Iraola also claims we could be in for a surprise when he announces his starting XI for Tuesday’s Champions League clash.

He added: “I am thinking of putting out the best starting XI I can against Villarreal but maybe it is not the one you are thinking because some players are not fresh enough and probably it is better someone who is more fresh to start.

“I am analysing the game and thinking how can we put a good starting XI, also thinking in the second half how we can affect with the changes.

“We know we have a very busy schedule until the next international break but we have to take the games one by one because it changes. You cannot plan too much as we have recovered Ryan Gravenberch but we have lost Dom Szoboszlai and Jeremie Frimpong and the next game is going to be different.

“We go one by one and focus on how the players have recovered. It was probably most demanding game in terms of running stats that we have played against Brentford because they demand this. It is important everyone who starts tomorrow feels ready to go and feels 100%.”

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