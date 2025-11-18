Liverpool star Andy Robertson admitted he was “in bits” over Diogo Jota after Scotland booked their place at the World Cup by beating Denmark 4-2.

On Tuesday night, Scotland beat Denmark to leapfrog their rivals and finish top of their World Cup qualifying group, thereby earning a place at the tournament for the first time since 1998.

They did so in dramatic fashion, with Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean scoring remarkable goals in stoppage time to beat 10-man Denmark 4-2 after Scott McTominay opened the scoring with a sensational bicycle kick.

Liverpool left-back Robertson was emotional when interviewed after the game as he admitted that he couldn’t get Jota “out of his head” before the match.

Robertson and everyone connected with Liverpool were left shell-shocked in the summer as Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, sadly passed away in a car accident.

Scotland international Robertson was very close to Jota, and he paid tribute to his “mate” after his side’s win against Denmark.

“That just sums up this squad. Never say die. We just keep going right to the end and one of the craziest games,” Robertson said on the BBC.

READ: Scotland qualify for World Cup via three ridiculous goals as tasty Wales, Ireland play-off tie possible



“We put the country through it, but I’m sure it’s worth it. We’re going to the World Cup.

“I’ve hid it well, but today I’ve been in bits. I know the age I’m at, this could be my last chance to go to the World Cup.

“I couldn’t get my mate Diogo Jota out of my head today. We spoke so much about going to the World Cup. I know he’ll be smiling over me today. I’m so glad it’s ended up this way.

“This group of boys, this group of staff – it’s the best group I’ve been involved in.

“The manager’s speech before the game was unbelievable. He went through the big moments we’ve had. Qualifying for the Euros – he couldn’t quite remember – we were in Wunderbar. He said ‘let’s make it another one’.

“We were quite emotional. To do it for him, the staff and all our families, it’ll go down as one of the greatest nights of my life.”

MORE WORLD CUP COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Who has qualified for 2026 World Cup? Scotland are back in the big time

👉 Who are the favourites for the 2026 World Cup in the United States?

👉 Top ten Premier League players in World Cup qualifying features *the* Man Utd flop



Scotland head coach Steve Clarke, meanwhile, credited his “fantastic” players for getting over the line in the most dramatic of circumstances against Denmark.

“Really simple – what a fantastic group of players. Unbelievable,” Clarke said.

“I’ve said it from the very start of my time. It took me a year, maybe 18 months, to work out the best way to go forward. If I give myself a bit of credit, I chose the right way.

“We chose more caps, more experience. When you come to a night like this, when you’re behind and struggling, and not sure it’s going to happen, I trust my players.

“I’ve told them so many times, I trust them implicitly.

“I woke up this morning, and as a manager you normally wake up with that tight feeling in your stomach. I didn’t have it this morning, and I thought ‘wow, that’s strange.

“I thought there was something wrong with me! But it’s because I trust my players so much.”