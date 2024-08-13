Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has reportedly ‘informed’ technical director Richard Hughes that he ‘wants’ to club to sign a Martin Zubimendi alternative.

The Reds were dealt a major transfer blow on Monday night as it was revealed that Zubimendi has rejected a move to the Premier League giants.

Zubimendi was selected by Liverpool as their top target, with Slot’s side keen to sign a new No. 6 to replace Wataru Endo.

The Spain international was viewed as the perfect fit for Liverpool and they were prepared to activate his £51m release clause to sign him this summer.

It was initially reported that Zubimendi was likely to accept a move to Liverpool, but a report on Tuesday morning revealed a key reason why he performed a dramatic late U-turn which has ‘angered’ Hughes.

While disappointed Liverpool supporters will want the club to sign an alternative, a report from The Athletic claims ‘there is no Plan B’.

‘Liverpool insist there is no Plan B and they are currently unlikely to pursue an alternative to Zubimendi, who was identified as a target because he fitted their profile for the No 6 role and they believed he was available. ‘However, it remains to be seen if that stance changes in the coming weeks given that the holding midfield position has been an area of concern throughout pre-season.’

Despite this, a report from Football Insider claims Slot has hatched a ‘new midfield plan’ as he’s ‘pushing Hughes to sign a proven’ alternative.

‘The decision is a huge blow to Slot, as he wants a top-class number six who can control the midfield in his team. ‘Slot has now informed Hughes that he wants an alternative to be found before the 31st August cut-off. Adrien Rabiot is one option that is being considered, as he is currently available as a free agent after his deal with Juventus expired earlier this summer. ‘Football Insider revealed on 8 August that the Reds had registered an interest in Rabiot in case their Zubimendi move collapsed, which has now happened. Preliminary discussions have already occurred between Liverpool and Rabiot, and it’s believed a late deal could happen.’

Liverpool are also considering a move for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili after he shone for Georgia at Euro 2024.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims Liverpool have a “meeting scheduled” with Valencia to discuss the signing.

Romano said: “Liverpool are seriously considering opportunity to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili for fee in excess of €30m for Valencia and then loan him out.

“No final decision yet but talks continue, it’s up to Liverpool. Georgian GK keen on move to #LFC with loan next.”

He later added: “One more meeting has already been scheduled for Liverpool to discuss Giorgi Mamardashvili deal with Valencia.

“Up to the Reds as he’d be loaned out and Georgian GK is keen on this solution.”