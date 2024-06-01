Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg has insisted that he wants “to leave” the Premier League giants as the club are “hindering his future”.

The Premier League outfit invested a fee that could rise to around £4.5m to sign Van den Berg from Dutch outfit PEC Zwolle in 2019.

“I wasn’t looked after anymore…”

The 22-year-old has been unable to establish himself as a regular at Anfield as he has not made a single appearance for the English club since he played four times for them during his debut season.

Van den Berg has developed elsewhere as he’s had loan spells at Preston, Schalke and Mainz but is expected to leave Liverpool this summer.

According to a report from The Athletic, Liverpool are ‘adamant’ that Mainz cannot sign Van den Berg permanently for just £4.3m this summer. Instead, they ‘insist their £20m valuation reflects the current market trends around defenders of his age and profile’, with Ajax, Brentford, Southampton and Wolfsburg mooted as potential destinations.

In a new interview, Van den Berg has indicated that Liverpool are pricing him out of a move elsewhere as he wants to stay in Germany.

“I knew that I couldn’t get from PEC Zwolle [straight] to Liverpool’s first team,” Van den Berg said.

“I could have been at Liverpool for one or two more years, but I wanted to play with all my might.

“I demanded to be [loaned] out. Every time, because I felt that I was getting better and better. I also made great strides physically.

“Just the whole [first] season. On the one hand, that was great. Yes, how does that work, you’re 17, 18 years old, you’re central to the defence in training against the starting XI, you have to build up and then Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah come running towards you. It was tough, but I enjoyed it. But in all honesty, I wasn’t looked after anymore.”

“I also felt ‘ready’ [in 2021]. I had a good conversation with the management. He said he had received good reports.

“I understood that I wasn’t going to play Van Dijk, Matip or Konate out [the team]. But I thought I could be right behind it. When I didn’t get a chance again, I said: ‘Figure it out, I want to leave.’

“You (Liverpool) didn’t exude confidence in me all this time, but you do want to hinder my future. I want to keep playing every week and develop myself further.

“In Germany, I enjoy Dortmund away with 70,000 people, Bayern Munich away against Harry Kane, Stuttgart, Leipzig, Leverkusen, against clubs like that I am challenged every week.”

