Liverpool ‘angry’ as Zubimendi’s four-word reason for late ‘backtrack’ on transfer ‘agreement’ surfaces

Liverpool chief Richard Hughes is reportedly ‘angry’ as Martin Zubimendi had ‘agreed’ to a move before he eventually snubbed the Premier League giants.

The Reds identified Zubimendi as their top summer target as head coach Arne Slot is reportedly keen to sign a new no.6, who would be an upgrade on Wataru Endo.

Zubimendi has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs in recent months. Arsenal were initially mooted as his most likely destination this summer, but they are looking at Mikel Merino as a cheaper alternative.

This left Liverpool at the front of the queue for his signature and they were willing to activate his £51m release clause to sign him this summer.

Last week, it was widely reported that Zubimendi was expected to join Liverpool. However, it has recently become clear that he had doubts about the move before it emerged on Monday night that he’s opted to stick with boyhood club Real Sociedad.

A report from The Daily Mail claims this development has ‘angered’ Liverpool technical director Hughes as he felt Zubimendi ‘gave his word’.

They explain: ‘Hughes is said to be angry as he thought Zubimendi had given his word to join the Anfield club. Liverpool have not completely ruled out signing a No 6 this summer but it is now seen as unlikely given the time left in the transfer window and also the club’s desire to not sign players for the sake of it.

‘Liverpool believed Zubimendi had given an unequivocal agreement to join the club. Fans are now asking questions of the Reds hierarchy with Liverpool still the only club in Europe’s top five leagues yet to make a signing this summer.’

The Times meanwhile says Zubimendi’s ‘backtrack’ leaves Slot without the ‘perfect no.6 for his squad’. They also provide details on Liverpool’s plan for their midfield following this recent revelation.

‘Liverpool were originally informed that Zubimendi was prepared to leave his boyhood team this summer, but the 25-year-old has backtracked on that decision after being put under pressure by Sociedad to remain loyal. ‘It is unlikely at this stage that Liverpool will switch their attention to an alternative midfield target, with Zubimendi having been pursued because he suited a specific profile of No6 for Slot’s squad.’

‘After being told that the player would be prepared to leave in this transfer window, Liverpool made an opportunistic attempt to sign Zubimendi. ‘The view of the club is that they have Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones as potential partners for Alexis Mac Allister, while Dominik Szoboszlai and Trent Alexander-Arnold can also fulfil the role. ‘Wataru Endo is a more destructive No6 and looks unsuited to the demands of the new coach, having been out of favour with Slot during pre-season. There is also 17-year-old Trey Nyoni, who is highly rated.’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has also delivered his verdict, revealing a four-word reason for Zubimendi deciding to snub Liverpool.

He said: “Martin Zubimendi rejects Liverpool after he did the same with Bayern and Arsenal opportunities in recent years.

“Unconditional love for Real Sociedad, as he’s staying; open to signing a new deal. The contract proposal from Sociedad is way lower than Liverpool’s contract bid.”