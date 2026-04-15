Liverpool ‘accelerate’ plan to sign £95m ‘frightening’ forward after Hugo Ekitike injury – he loves Anfield

Liverpool are planning to raid Newcastle United for Anthony Gordon after learning that Hugo Ekitike will be out of action for at least nine months, according to a report.

Gordon has long been on the radar of Liverpool, who were close to securing his services from Newcastle in the summer of 2024 when the Magpies had PSR issues.

Liverpool’s interest in the England international winger still remains, despite him being a former Everton winger.

Gordon, though, grew up as a Liverpool fan, and last season’s Premier League winners are planning to make a move for him in the summer of 2026, according to TEAMtalk.

The report has claimed that Ekitike’s long-term injury has ‘now accelerated’ Liverpool’s ‘plans to bring in an additional forward’.

Gordon is now ‘firmly back in the frame’ for Liverpool, although there is interest in the winger from Arsenal and Bayern Munich, too.

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In fact, Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has been reporting that Bayern have made Gordon their ‘top target for the left wing’.

Plettenberg wrote on X at 5:02pm on April 13: “FC Bayern are seriously considering a move for Anthony #Gordon.

“The 25 y/o is currently the preferred candidate for the left wing as a back-up and competitor for Luis Díaz.

“Gordon has been informed. Concrete talks have already taken place, though the clubs are not yet in contact. #NUFC want to keep him.”

The journalist added on X at 1:34pm on April 14: “Anthony #Gordon is currently FC Bayern’s top target for the left wing as reported last night.

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“The current estimated transfer fee for a summer move is €60-70 million.

“Bayern are ready to invest that amount if Gordon agrees.

“It now largely depends on Gordon, while Bayern, led by Eberl/Freund, are keeping alternative options open. #NUFC”

While Gordon is a left-winger by trade, he has operated as a centre-forward, too, scoring nine goals and giving one assist in 16 appearances in that role for Newcastle this season.

Gordon – whose “pace is frightening”, according to former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher on Blood Red: Liverpool FC in August 2024 – has scored 17 goals and given five assists in 46 matches in all competitions for Eddie Howe’s side in the 2025/26 campaign.

Just like Ekitike, Gordon is a versatile forward, and the Newcastle star would be a perfect replacement for the 23-year-old France international.

Ekitike suffered a suspected Achilles injury during the Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield on Tuesday.

The likelihood is that the striker will be out for at nine months, which is a big blow for him as well as Liverpool.

While Liverpool have grand plans for Gordon, the Merseyside club will not find it easy to get a deal done for the 25-year-old.

Newcastle have publicly said that they are not planning to sell the winger, and if they do have to offload him, then they will demand at least £95m, according to TEAMtalk.

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