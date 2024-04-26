Liverpool to appoint Slot ‘within the next 48 hours’ as Feyenoord compensation fee is revealed

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot will be confirmed as Jurgen Klopp’s successor at Liverpool ‘within the next 48 hours’, according to reports.

The Reds have been searching for a new manager for a few months after Klopp made it clear that he will be leaving Anfield at the end of the season to take a break from football.

Slot: It’s no secret I want to go to Liverpool

Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso and Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim were both favourites at various points to become the new Liverpool manager before the Reds settled on the idea of appointing Feyenoord’s Slot as their new boss.

Speaking on Thursday, Slot explained why he was keen on joining Liverpool, he told reporters: “I’m having a great time at Feyenoord, but when a club like Liverpool comes forward, it would be crazy if I didn’t think that was a great next step.

“The clubs are in negotiations. I am waiting to hear, just like I was before the game. If an agreement is reached, there will be follow-up discussions. Everyone understands Feyenoord wants to get the most [compensation] out of it.

“But I believe they’ll let me get the most out of it as well. Joining Liverpool would be a massive step for me. I just have to let the clubs do their job and wait. It’s no secret I want to go to Liverpool.”

And now the Daily Mail have claimed that Feyenoord are ‘ready to conclude a deal for their manager Arne Slot to become Liverpool’s new boss within the next 48 hours’.

The report adds:

‘Advanced talks between the two clubs will continue on Friday with the expectancy at the Dutch club that those discussions will reach a positive conclusion after the Dutchman publicly admitted his desire to join Liverpool on Thursday night. ‘Well-placed sources believe an agreement will be reached by the end of the weekend.’

There were rumours that Liverpool would have to pay in the region of €15m (£13m) to secure Slot and the backroom staff that the Dutch coach wanting to bring with him.

And it now looks like Feyenoord will get the amount of money they were looking for, the Daily Mail continues:

Slot wants to bring his assistant Sipke Hulshof with him to Anfield and possibly one more member of staff from Feyenoord – expected to be Head of performance, Ruben Peeters – which would see the total compensation package rise closer towards £13million.

Jose Enrique: Slot won’t have all the power like Klopp did

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique believes managing the Premier League club will be a “massive step up” for Slot and insists he “won’t have all the power like Klopp did”.

Enrique told Grosvenor Sport: “To be honest, I don’t think Liverpool fans are going to be excited about anyone who goes to Liverpool after Jurgen Klopp until they see something good on the pitch.

“The only manager I think Liverpool fans would have been excited about was Xabi Alonso, but obviously that’s not possible anymore. With Arne Slot, I don’t know whether he’s going to be successful or not. He’s done really well at Feyenoord, but Liverpool is a completely different club and a massive step up for him.

“People need to remember when Michael Edwards comes back in, Slot won’t have all the power like Klopp did. I’d like to see therefore what happens to the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah with their contracts and how the manager will be able to handle those situations.

“Liverpool need to really wake up this transfer window – you look at the likes of Aston Villa and Tottenham who are continuing to grow, so Liverpool can’t afford to be too laid back this summer. It’s going to be a very tough first few months for Slot if he ends up becoming the new manager due to what’s going on with the club at the moment, but we’ll see what happens.”

