According to reports, Liverpool are ‘planning to informally approach’ Bayer Leverkusen chief Simon Rolfes over becoming their new sporting director.

Liverpool‘s hierarchy are going to be busy in the coming months as they need to appoint a new head coach and director of football.

Jurgen Klopp announced last month that this season will be his last as head coach and Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso is the current favourite to replace him in the summer.

The Premier League giants are currently without a director of football as Jorg Schmadtke left the club at the end of the January transfer window.

It recently emerged that Liverpool have failed to tempt Michael Edwards back to the club and they are also understood to have their eye on Rolfes.

The former Leverkusen midfielder has been their managing director of sport since 2022 and was previously their academy manager.

A report from Football Insider claims an ‘informal approach’ for Rolfes is being ‘planned’ by Liverpool. They added.

‘The Merseysiders are now ready to approach Rolfes, 42, via third parties to ascertain his interest in taking the now-vacant role. ‘A well-placed source has told Football Insider that the Reds plan to appoint a sporting director before making a final decision on installing a new manager.’

The Athletic’s David Ornstein meanwhile has revealed that FSG would like their sporting director situation to be “decided by the end of March”.

“Liverpool and their owner Fenway Sports Group would ideally like the sporting director situation decided by the end of March,” Ornstein answered.

“You would assume that person would then spearhead the search for a manager/head coach. Movements will already be taking place behind the scenes. As The Athletic’s Simon Hughes mentioned on Tuesday, Frederic Massara and Florent Ghisolfi are among the operators

“Liverpool like, while existing staff such as Dave Fallows and Barry Hunter are very highly regarded — and it feels like time is of the essence.

“I reported on Mike Gordon’s unsuccessful attempt to bring back Michael Edwards and whether or not Gordon is still trying, it appears Edwards is not for turning.

Ornstein has also predicted that “some kind of contact” has been made between Liverpool and Leverkusen for Alonso.

“Meanwhile, it wouldn’t surprise me if some kind of contact has been made with the camp of Xabi Alonso (that has been reported in Germany) and others,” Ornstein added.

“Any pursuit of Alonso is complicated by his job at Bayer Leverkusen, who obviously would love him to stay for longer, and Bayern Munich’s serious interest.

“This is all before we even mention the Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold contract situations, which I’m not aware of having developed at all. On the pitch, there is everything to play for at Liverpool, but off the field, matters are just as important.”