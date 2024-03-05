Tottenham request to sign Liverpool starter revealed with Postecoglou ‘still looking’ at £32m Chelsea target

Tottenham made a transfer enquiry to buy Liverpool defender Joe Gomez in the January transfer market, according to reports.

Spurs were one of the most active clubs in the winter with Radu Dragusin arriving from Genoa in a €30m deal, while Timo Werner joined on loan until the end of the season from RB Leipzig.

Ange Postecoglou also allowed seven players to leave on loan and Hugo Lloris moved to Major League Soccer side LAFC in a permanent deal.

There were a number of other players who Tottenham were linked to during the winter transfer window and now the Daily Mail claims they made an approach to sign Liverpool defender Gomez.

Discussing Gomez’s potential call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024, the Daily Mail claimed:

‘Liverpool embrace possession just as England will have to do at the Euros. They play with risk under Jurgen Klopp, who expect his defenders to be capable on the ball and leaves them with huge areas to patrol. ‘These qualities in Gomez prompted an enquiry from Tottenham in January.’

READ MORE: Mediawatch: Harry Kane defended against the ‘amused’ while Arsenal tipped to win title by 0.1 points

Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa was another player who Spurs were looking at with various reports claiming they were close to sealing a transfer.

Despite deciding not to seal a deal in January for the Chelsea target, GiveMeSport claim that Tottenham are ‘still looking’ at the 18-year-old ahead of the summer.

Nusa, who is reportedly valued at around £32m, was linked heavily to the Premier League in the winter and ‘a departure in the summer could be on the cards’.

GiveMeSport adds:

‘Ahead of the upcoming window, Tottenham are still looking at Nusa, but they are very cautious about what his value could be after Brentford raises concerns about his medical, according to GMS sources. The young winger missed Brugge’s latest game due to a hamstring injury after returning to action, and he’s only featured three times since the end of the winter window.’

Another target ahead of the summer could be Wolves winger Pedro Neto but Spurs are likely to face stiff competition from their Premier League rivals.

On Neto’s future, journalist Ben Jacobs wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Pedro Neto is going to be in demand this summer and that should allow Wolves to stick to their asking price. Neto is contracted until 2027 so suitors wishing to sign the in-form 23-year-old are going to have to accept Wolves’ steep valuation.

“It’s understood that offers will be engaged with from £65m+, but the final number Wolves are looking for could be as high as £80m. No specific fee is being quoted yet directly to interested clubs.

“The only advantage the likes of Arsenal and Spurs perhaps have is Wolves, like many other Premier League clubs, will be conscious of profit and sustainability rules.

“A summer sale is looking quite likely, and along with the two north London clubs, Liverpool can’t be entirely discounted either, but a lot will depend on their new sporting director and manager first.”