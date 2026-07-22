According to reports, Liverpool have made an ‘approach’ in an attempt to hijack PSG in the race to sign Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche.

So far this summer, Liverpool have splashed out on two summer signings, having landed Jeremy Jacquet and Victor Munoz.

Despite signing Munoz, the Reds remain in the market for one more winger to fill the void left by Mohamed Salah, but their search for a second new winger has not gone to plan.

They have already discovered that a move for Real Madrid target Michael Olise is impossible, while PSG standout Bradley Barcola will be difficult to sign due to competition from Arsenal and his current club making huge demands.

Liverpool have also targeted RB Leipzig sensation Yan Diomande, but it was recently reported that he has decided to favour a move to PSG this summer.

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With PSG seemingly dilly-dallying over signing Diomande, a report this week from our pals at TEAMtalk revealed that the Reds have made a late bid to sign the teenager, but he has batted away these advances as he closes in on a move to the Champions League holders.

Liverpool try to hijack PSG for Maghnes Akliouche

PSG are also targeting Akliouche, but Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas has now revealed that Liverpool have made a late play to sign him.

Thomas said on X: Exclusive: #Liverpoolfc have made an initial approach to #Monaco for #France winger Maghnes Akliouche.

‘#Lfc have checked on the potential availability of the #PSG target. More on @SkySportsNews and http://SkySports.com.’

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On Sky Sports, it is noted that Akliouche is a ‘prime target’ for PSG, though they are yet to reach an agreement with Monaco over a fee.

The report claims they have ‘made several offers for him’. At the moment, none of their offers ‘have been acceptable to Monaco’, with their ‘most recent believed to be in the region of £34m’.

Reds journalist David Davis has confirmed that Diomande is not available for Liverpool, but he has encouraged them to make a move for Barcola instead.

“I think Liverpool would be mental to get back into the mix. [Manchester] City and Arsenal have also asked about Diomande; made real inquiries for him as well.”

“But you’d still expect Diomande to end up at PSG.”

On signing Barcola instead, Davis continued: “It’s quite clear he’s Liverpool’s top target.

“£85 million isn’t going to get it done. PSG will want more than £120m (€141m, $161m). It’s hard to gauge a price.”

Davis added: “You’d want movement on it this week. If we’re going to make a bid, let’s get it on.

“He is a left winger, but he has played on the right side, and he can play across the front line.”

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