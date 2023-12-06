Liverpool ‘approach’ Salah-esque ‘sensation’; Klopp’s side given green light to sign Brazilian for €30m

According to reports, Liverpool have ‘made an approach’ for Benfica attacker Kyanno Lorenzo, who is also being targeted by Borussia Dortmund.

The Reds – who are fifth in the 2023 Premier League net spend table – were focused on overhauling their midfield during the recent summer transfer window as they invested around £150m to bring in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

This has set them up to challenge for the Premier League title and they will close in to within two points of table-toppers Arsenal if they beat Sheffield United on Wednesday night.

Liverpool could look to strengthen their squad further in January and according to Football Insider, they have ‘made an approach for Benfica sensation Lorenzo’.

The 18-year-old is yet to make his senior debut for Benfica but he has been capped at U19 level for the Netherlands. Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and Atalanta have ‘been in contact with enquiries’. The report from Football Insider adds.

‘Lorenzo has hugely impressed scouts at Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and Atalanta this season after starring for Benfica’s Under-23 side and also with the Netherlands’ Under-19s. ‘The teenager is a left-footed forward who plays predominantly on the right flank, similar to Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah. ‘Lorenzo has just six months left on his contract at Benfica and could be available for minimal compensation if he sees out his contract.’

While Liverpool were improving their midfield in the summer, they were also being linked with several young defenders as they look to identify a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk.

Sao Paulo defender Lucas Beraldo has reportedly emerged as a potential target and the club’s general manager – Rui Costa – thinks the Liverpool-linked defender (who is valued at €30m according to TEAMtalk) could leave in the near future.

“They are boys with very good minds, who know that the moment will come [to leave]. We’ll always talk to the agent and the player,” Costa told Globoesporte, when asked about the possibility of sales.

“We ended up renewing Beraldo’s contract until 2027. We will negotiate with each of them if the offer is good for everyone. But I have never faced pressure from these boys. Quite the opposite.”

Regarding Beraldo, a report from 90min claims: ’90min previously reported in early October that Liverpool are among several clubs tracking the progress Beraldo is making. With Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip both due to turn 33 at their respective next birthdays in summer, the Reds have one eye on recruiting for the long-term.

‘Beraldo is a left-footed option that Liverpool don’t currently have in the centre of defence and is becoming known for his range of passing and comfort with the ball at his feet.

‘Wolves were rebuffed with a bid during the summer transfer window, which came midway through the Brazilian club season, while Bayern Munich, Lyon and Monaco have all scouted the player too.’

