Liverpool approve spectacular left-back signing with second star following Robertson out

Liverpool intend to sign a new left-back with an assist king already catching their eye, and Andy Robertson isn’t the only left-back who should leave Anfield this summer.

Liverpool announced last week that Robertson, 32, will leave the club when his contract expires on June 30. If Tottenham avoid relegation, the Scot will move to north London, with a verbal agreement between the two parties already in place.

Many of the transfer headlines around Anfield right now centre on new wingers. RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande is a wanted man on Merseyside, and on Saturday, Liverpool scouts watched the 19-year-old score the winning goal as Leipzig beat Borussia Monchengladbach 1-0.

But according to our colleagues over on TEAMtalk, Diomande wasn’t the only Leipzig ace Liverpool’s scouts were observing.

Transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed 36-cap Germany international, David Raum, was part of the reason Liverpool’s scouts attended the game. Raum, who is Leipzig’s captain, would go on to be named player of the match.

According to the reporter, Liverpool now fully intend to sign a new left-back who’ll at the very least compete with Milos Kerkez for the starting spot next season.

It’s also conceivable that the new man supersedes Kerkez in the pecking order, meaning Liverpool won’t be modest and simply buy a cheap back-up.

Raum – who’s just turned 27 – is in Liverpool’s crosshairs and the fact he’s out of contract in the summer of 2027 plays perfectly into Liverpool’s hands.

Firstly, Leipzig will be more open to cashing in while they still can. Secondly, the cost of signing Raum won’t be as high as it ordinarily would be if he had more years left on his deal.

Over the past three seasons, Raum has provided 27 assists from left-back at an average of one assist every 3.7 games.

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There is an obvious question to ask at this point in the story – what about Kostas Tsimikas?

The Greek is currently on loan at Roma, though in truth, it’s not a deal that has benefitted either party.

Reporting on X earlier on Monday, an Italian transfer reporter declared: “AS Roma are not satisfied with Kostas Tsimikas’ performances.

“So the left back will leave Roma at the end of the season to return to Liverpool, which have to decide to keep or to sell him again.”

Liverpool attempted to bring Tsimikas back to Anfield early in January, but the Greek’s deal with Roma does not contain a recall clause.

Tsimikas’ return would have paved the way for Robertson to join Tottenham mid-season. Failure to agree Tsimikas’ early return with Roma ensured Robertson stayed put.

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Yet realistically, there’s only one decision Liverpool can make with Tsimikas and that’s to let the 29-year-old go in the summer.

Arne Slot showed no hesitation in making Kerkez his first-choice left-back from the moment the Hungarian arrived.

He clearly didn’t rate the declining Robertson all that highly, yet it was Robertson who remained in the building as back-up to Kerkez. That tells you everything you need to know about how he views Tsimikas.

The best case scenario for Liverpool this summer is Robertson leaves as a club legend, Tsimikas is sold, and Raum or a left-back of equally high standing arrives to spark an almighty scrap with Kerkez for starts.

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