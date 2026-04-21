Liverpool chiefs have unanimously ‘approved’ the signing of Yan Diomande as the direct replacement for Mohamed Salah, with two sources revealing the progress being made on the history-making transfer.

Salah will bring his spectacular spell at Anfield to a close at season’s end, with the Egyptian leaving on a free transfer despite still having a year left on his deal.

With Federico Chiesa also expected to depart, it’s the wing positions where Liverpool will spend the vast bulk of their money this summer.

At least one and more probably two high calibre wingers will arrive. Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon is a wanted man and our colleagues over on TEAMtalk have been informed Gordon would choose Liverpool over fellow suitor Bayern Munich all being equal.

However, Gordon – valued at roughly £70m-£75m – would line up on the left side if brought back to Merseyside. Taking Salah’s place on the right would be RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande who’ll cost even more.

According to two separate updates from Sky Germany reporters, Liverpool are going all in on the 19-year-old Ivorian.

Taking to X, Florian Plettenberg revealed Liverpool’s key decision-makers are all aligned in their thinking right now – Diomande is the man to succeed Salah down the right. That echoes prior reports earlier in April that termed Diomande Liverpool’s ‘chosen one’.

Plettenberg wrote: ‘Yan Diomande is now Liverpool’s top target to replace Mo Salah, with the move approved by all #LFC decision-makers.

‘Concrete talks are ongoing with his new representatives at Roc Nation Sports, although no agreement has been reached yet and the clubs have not entered negotiations.

‘RB Leipzig are keen to adjust his salary and extend his contract. PSG, led by Luis Campos, are also in the race and have already held a meeting with his agents.’

Yan Diomande to make Liverpool history

Diomande has returned figures of 13 goals and eight assists in 31 appearances this term. Making those numbers all the more impressive is the fact Diomande began the campaign as an 18-year-old.

There is no release clause present in Diomande’s deal, and as you might expect, Leipzig are holding out for top dollar.

A €100m / £87m price tag has been floated in the media, but according to Sky Germany’s Philipp Hinze, Leipzig are now demanding an even greater sum.

As such, if Diomande is brought to Liverpool, he’ll comfortably slot in as the club’s third most expensive signing ever ahead of Darwin Nunez (£85m add-ons included) and behind only Florian Wirtz (£116m add-ons included) and Alexander Isak (£125m).

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‘RB Leipzig are now demanding more than €100m for Yan Diomande,’ wrote Hinze on X.

‘Since qualification for the Champions League is very realistic, Leipzig no longer have financial pressure to sell. Diomande’s value is rising.

‘The €20m transfer fee paid to Leganés last summer has, in the club’s view, more than quintupled in value.

‘Meanwhile, Leipzig are planning a contract adjustment, including a salary increase, to keep Diomande until 2027.

‘Leipzig are fighting to retain the Ivorian for another season. But: Diomande is not untouchable. Depends on potential offers.’

Doubling down on his claims with another update on Tuesday morning, Plettenberg added: ’19 y/o gem Yan Diomande is now Liverpool’s number one target to replace Mo Salah, as revealed.

‘RB Leipzig are set to meet with Diomande’s new agents in the coming days. The aim is to adjust his contract and keep him at the club for the 2026/27 season.

‘It is also understood that if Liverpool (or PSG) make contact with Leipzig, RB will demand more than €100 million for Diomande.’

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