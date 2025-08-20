According to reports, Liverpool have ‘approved’ a ‘£165m double deal’ as they look to close the signings of Alexander Isak and another top target.

On Tuesday evening, Isak and Newcastle laid their respective cards on the table with clear statements on this summer’s biggest transfer saga.

Newcastle’s response to Isak’s “broken promises” claim was that they remain firm on their position to keep the Liverpool target and are open to his return to the first team when the time is right.

However, Liverpool’s interest is not going away and an update from Fabrizio Romano on Tuesday reiterated that they are ‘very ready’ to improve their bid for Isak if/when they get the green light from Newcastle.

The Reds have already splashed out around £80m to land Hugo Ekitike, but Isak is widely reported to be their dream target and they remain interested in the world-class striker, who scored 27 goals in 42 games last season.

Liverpool have had a bid worth around £110m (plus £10m in add-ons) rejected by Newcastle, who are reported to value their prized asset at around £150m.

Now, The Sun are reporting that Liverpool have ‘approved a record transfer’ for Isak in a ‘£165m double deal’ including Crystal Palace standout Marc Guehi.

The Reds are said to have ‘sanctioned a British record £130million move for Isak next week’ and are ‘confident that Newcastle will finally let the wantaway striker leave’, while they ‘still want Guehi for £35m’.

Regarding Arne Slot’s stance on Isak and the possibility of a ‘part-exchange deal’, the report adds:

‘Slot told the Anfield hierarchy well before the end of last season that he saw Isak as central to the mega-spending masterplan of restructuring the squad that went on to claim the Premier League. ‘With sales expected to have topped £230m by the end of the transfer window, it is understood a decision has now been made to try to end that Isak saga by paying an extra £20m. Harvey Elliott, a £40m target for West Ham, could come into the equation in a part-exchange deal, depending on what choice the attacking midfielder makes.’

A report from DaveOCKOP, meanwhile, claims Liverpool are ‘closing in’ on Guehi and this deal could be completed as early as ‘this week’.

The England international is available for a cut-price fee as he is in the final year of his contract and the report notes that he has already ‘agreed terms’ with Liverpool.

The Reds are now said to be at the ‘final stages’ of talks over Guehi and a ‘medical is being organised’.