Liverpool are likely to miss out on the signing of RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande as Mohamed Salah’s successor this summer, according to reports.

The Reds announced in March that Salah would be leaving Anfield at the end of the season in order to give the Egyptian time to say a proper goodbye to supporters.

Salah has been well below his usual elite performances this term as Liverpool have struggle to match their form that saw them win the Premier League last term.

Liverpool are currently fourth in the Premier League with Salah contributing seven goals and six assists in 25 league matches this term, way below his numbers from last season when he provided 29 goals and 18 assists in 38 appearances.

And Liverpool are searching for a capable replacement ahead of the summer transfer window with RB Leipzig’s Diomande flying to the top of their list.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg reported earlier this month that a deal for Salah had been ‘approved’ by all of the Liverpool decision-makers.

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Plettenberg wrote: ‘Yan Diomande is now Liverpool’s top target to replace Mo Salah, with the move approved by all #LFC decision-makers.

‘Concrete talks are ongoing with his new representatives at Roc Nation Sports, although no agreement has been reached yet and the clubs have not entered negotiations.

‘RB Leipzig are keen to adjust his salary and extend his contract. PSG, led by Luis Campos, are also in the race and have already held a meeting with his agents.’

Red Bull boss Oliver Mintzlaff recently hinted recently that Diomande would continue at Leipzig for at least another season.

Mintzlaff said: “I’m a member of the supervisory board, not the sporting director. But I can say this: if I were the sporting director, I wouldn’t sell this young player, who hasn’t even completed a full season with us yet, regardless of the asking price. I believe he’s a player who will continue to develop, because he’s still very young and could certainly become more expensive.”

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And now a deal is now likely to be dead this summer with Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk insisting that the plan is now for Diomande to stay for at least another year at RB Leipzig.

Falk said on his Bayern Insider podcast: “Anyone who knows the club knows: his word is law. Diomande should also be able to imagine staying for at least a year. The club’s plan is to extend his contract in the summer, increase his salary, and include a release clause.”

Liverpool and other top clubs still ‘calling’ about Diomande

Falk’s update comes after Fabrizio Romano revealed that Liverpool are continuing to scout the 19-year-old Ivory Coast international.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Paris Saint-Germain are interested, Bayern are interested, and also Liverpool remain keen on the player.

“For Yan Diomande, several clubs are there, several clubs are calling.

“Diomande has a new agency since January, Roc Nation, and Leipzig are discussing the possibility to keep the player for one more season, extend his contract and include a release clause to sell the player in 2027.

“But it is Diomande deciding, also, based on the proposals arriving this summer.

“Liverpool keep tracking the player. Liverpool have been in attendance with their scouts over the recent games, in the last two games of Red Bull Leipzig to follow Yan Diomande.

“And Liverpool appreciate the player. They know they are not alone.

“From Premier League, from Bayern, from Paris Saint-Germain, there are several clubs interested.

“But, Yan Diomande, for sure, is going to be an interesting case to follow in this summer transfer window, waiting first of all to understand if he decides to accept new contract from Leipzig, higher salary, release clause, leaving in 2027 or 2028, or if he wants to leave immediately.”