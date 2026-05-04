Arne Slot reaches decision on leaving Liverpool for Ajax after ‘enquiry’

Arne Slot has turned down the chance to take charge of Ajax and wants to continue as the manager of Liverpool, according to a reliable Dutch journalist.

Slot was appointed the Liverpool manager in the summer of 2024 following the departure of Jurgen Klopp and is under contract at the Merseyside club until 2027.

The Dutchman won the Premier League title in his very first season as Liverpool manager in the 2024/25 campaign.

However, Liverpool have had a disappointing second season under Slot and were out of the Premier League title race months ago.

While Liverpool are likely to end up in the Premier League top five and qualify for next season’s Champions League campaign, that would not eclipse the fact that Slot needs to do better.

Slot himself knows that well, and it has now emerged that the 47-year-old has decided to stay at Liverpool despite having the chance to return to the Eredivisie and take charge of Ajax.

READ: Carragher names two favourites to win PL next season after Man Utd vs Liverpool – ‘that can fool you’

Arne Slot rejects Ajax to stay at Liverpool

Well-known Dutch journalist Mike Verweij has revealed that Ajax have enquired about Slot, but the Dutch giants have been told that he will not make the switch right now.

Oscar Garcua is the interim manager of Ajax at the moment, having been appointed to the role in March 2026.

Ajax are fourth in the Eredivisie table at the moment with 55 points from 32 matches.

Verweij said on De Telegraaf ’s Kick-off podcast, as relayed by Soccernews.nl: “I was told once again that they also inquired about Arne Slot.

“Slot is still very firmly in the saddle; he is simply continuing at Liverpool.

READ MORE: Mikel Arteta is seventh best Premier League manager ever

“I also understood that Arne Slot is not very keen to go to Ajax at this point in his career.”

Slot’s decision to stay at Liverpool comes after the Premier League club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), decided to stick with the Dutchman despite this season’s disappointment.

Journalist David Ornstein said on The Athletic FC podcast in mid-April: “All of our information is that FSG, the ownership, the sporting hierarchy at Liverpool – they intend to stick with Arne Slot.

“From the conversations I’ve had – even if there’s no Champions League football – that’s the intention.”

However, former Tottenham Hotspur striker Gary Lineker believes that FSG could sack Slot at the end of the season and make former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso his replacement.

Alonso is without a managerial job at the moment following his departure from Real Madrid in January 2026.

Liverpool were keen on appointing Alonso as their manager when Klopp stepped down at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

However, Alonso decided to stay at Bayer Leverkusen for one more season before taking the Madrid managerial job in the summer of 2025.

Lineker said on The Rest Is Football podcast: “I would agree with that [that Slot should get the chance to turn it back around],”

“But I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw Xabi Alonso there next season, I wouldn’t be surprised. I agree with you, but it’s a brutal business this management game.”

READ NEXT: Florian Wirtz’s Liverpool transfer will cost Man Utd ‘record’ fee for ‘first choice’ Ratcliffe target