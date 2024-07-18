Liverpool boss Arne Slot is reportedly targeting five players from the Bundesliga as he looks to put his stamp on the squad following the departure of Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds are one of just two Premier League sides along with Fulham who are yet to sign a new player this summer and Slot, chif executive Michael Edwards and sporting director Richard Hughes are currently working to avoid the embarrassment of the wooden spoon.

They were in the running for Leny Yoro but pulled out in the assumption that he was Real Madrid-bound, only for Manchester United to come knocking and lure him to Old Trafford in what we considered to be quite the transfer coup before finding out the teenager was given little choice in the matter.

Crysencio Summerville, Dani Olmo and Lutsharel Geertruida have also been linked, while there is some mystery as to whether they ever actually lodged a bid for Newcastle star Anthony Gordon.

But Bild now claim they’re considering moves for five Bundesliga stars, including Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong, who’s said to be top of Slot’s wishlist.

Frimpong got 14 goals and 12 assists from right wing-back in Leverkusen’s double-winning campaign and is availble for just €40m this summer thanks to an exit clause in his contract. A possible replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold?

RB Leipzig centre-back Mohamed Simakan is also on Liverpool’s radar as a replacement for Joel Matip, though Atletico Madrid are also keen on the France U21 international, who is valued at around €40m.

The Reds are also keen on Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich, who’s also been heavily linked with both Barcelona and Manchester City, as Slot has identified the club’s failure to properly replace Fabinho in the defensive midfield role as a problem.

Kimmich has just a year left to run on his Bayern deal, and is thought to be available for €40m.

Slot also wants to add a winger to his ranks and is looking at Borussia Dortmund pair Donyell Malen and Karim Adeyemi as options.

Dortmund would apparently be willing to see the back of Malen for €50m, while Adeyemi – whom Edwards has had his eye on since the 2018/2019 season when he first made a name for himself with RB Salzburg – is said to be available for just €35m.

Asked about speculation over his future, Adeyemi told Ruhr Nachrichten: “I can’t say anything about that. I’m wearing a Dortmund shirt, and I’m very happy to be wearing a Dortmund shirt. But there are no guarantees in life.”