Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has been warned against snubbing a move for a left-back picked out as a “perfect” replacement for Andy Robertson.

Slot has got more out of most of Liverpool’s squad than Jurgen Klopp managed last season as the Premier League giants have marched clear at the top of the table.

However, Liverpool‘s shining lights have carried a couple of teammates, with Robertson among the players under scrutiny at Anfield.

The Scotland international developed into one of the best left-backs in Europe at Liverpool, but he’s looked past it at times this season as he’s been exposed in certain matches.

Robertson has run himself into the ground for Liverpool and this appears to have caught up with him. Ahead of the summer, the 31-year-old is at risk of being replaced as Slot’s side are already linked with potential replacements.

READ: Not even Ratcliffe’s ‘furious rant’ can keep ‘angry’ clash between Liverpool pair out of the news



Liverpool have been linked with AFC Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez and Fulham’s Antonee Robinson, but Ajax starlet Jorrel Hato is another option.

The Reds have reportedly joined Real Madrid in targeting the 19-year-old, who is also capable of filling in at centre-back.

The Netherlands international has been superb for Ajax this season, grabbing three goals and six assists in his 40 appearances across all competitions.

A couple of Dutch journalists have backed Hato to join Liverpool, suggesting Slot “would be crazy” not to sign him with Robertson “to retire soon”.

“Andy Robertson is going to retire soon. Maybe at the end of this season or after, but Hato would be the perfect left back for Liverpool,” Dutch journalist Maarten Wijffels said.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd and Liverpool strikers branded ‘not good enough’ in Jamie Carragher blunt assessment

👉 Mo Salah to Barcelona? – Liverpool star reportedly ‘offers himself’ to Spanish giant

👉 Liverpool star ‘will leave’ Anfield in the summer as ‘genius’ Reds man ‘already has a new destination’

“He has also been there, and he has undoubtedly spoken to people from the club. When you see how he goes along in attacks and how many assists and goals he has to his name. He is involved in a lot of goals.

Fellow journalist Kenneth Perez added: “Arne Slot would be crazy not to bring in Hato, if they can afford him.”

German reporter Florian Plettenberg provided an intriguing Liverpool transfer update on Tuesday morning.

Plettenberg believes Liverpool are plotting an “exciting summer window” and he also picked out five “potential departures”.