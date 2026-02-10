‘Disillusioned’ Arne Slot ‘seething’ at Liverpool sale and is already planning his next move

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has become ‘disillusioned’ at Anfield and is already planning his next move ahead of his imminent departure in the summer, according to reports.

The Reds lost 2-1 to Manchester City in a dramatic match at Anfield on Sunday with Pep Guardiola’s side coming from a goal down to beat Liverpool.

Dominik Szoboszlai scored an incredible free-kick to give Liverpool the lead on 74 minutes before Bernardo Silva equalised just ten minutes later, and there was time for Erling Haaland to convert a penalty in the third minute of injury time to give Man City all three points.

It was Liverpool’s eighth Premier League defeat of the season with the Reds now four points adrift of fifth-placed Chelsea and fighting a battle to qualify for the Champions League.

The performances are a long way from the highs of last season when Slot won the Premier League title in his first campaign at Liverpool and Jamie Carragher reckons they will miss out on the Champions League.

When asked if he thinks Liverpool will make the Champions League places, Carragher told Sky Sports: “No. Right now I don’t.

READ: Premier League winners and losers: ‘Angry’ Howe in busy sack race while Arsenal force more rule changes

“They would have to have a huge upturn in form. And the ones above them are in great form.”

And Carragher reckons it would be tricky for Slot to keep his job under those circumstances, he added: “I think it would be difficult to defend the manager or for him to stay in a job if you miss out on Champions League football, having won the title the season before.”

Despite rumours that Liverpool will look for a new manager in the summer, Slot is apparently unhappy with the club and their decisions.

Hooligan Soccer claims that Slot ‘is unhappy with his current status at Liverpool, and will be reviewing his options in the coming weeks’ and it’s understood the situation ‘has been a long time brewing’.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

* ‘Passenger’ Liverpool man playing like ‘u-10s manager’s son’

* Arne Slot and Michael Carrick among 10 PL managers lucky to be in job

* Who will be the next manager of Liverpool after Arne Slot sack? Alonso is available…

Slot was particularly frustrated by the club’s decision to sell Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich in the summer and ‘privately seethed that his request to retain the Colombian winger was ignored.’.

The report adds: ‘He will see out the season, and is certainly incentivized to keep Liverpool in the Champions League either through a top-four league finish or winning the competition outright.

‘But Slot is also reportedly disillusioned. He believes that his style of play would be better suited to a continental side such as Bayern Munich or Real Madrid. He’s also believes that leaving under his own terms would give him better opportunities, and he might exercise that option.’