Liverpool: Alexander-Arnold makes final decision as Arne Slot wants €80m Real Madrid star in January

Liverpool have been dealt a crushing blow in their bid to keep Trent Alexander-Arnold at the club but Arne Slot wants to ease his exit through the signing of a long-term target.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract in the summer like Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, but unlike his fellow Liverpool teammates, the Reds academy graduate looks set to leave the club rather than signing a new deal.

Salah broke ranks earlier this month to reveal that he was “closer to leaving” Liverpool than staying having not been offered a new deal, but a report on Friday claimed the Egyptian ‘is set to sign a new deal’ having ‘shown a willingness to agree a new contract’.

The club appears to be similarly confident of getting Van Dijk to extend despite the centre-back rejecting an initial offer, but hope has dwindled to nothing in their bid to keep Alexander-Arnold.

Spanish outlet Marca claim the Liverpool full-back ‘has already told Liverpool leaders that his desire is to play for Real Madrid’, with Alexander-Arnold delivering that crushing blow ‘after the latest attempt of the Anfield leaders to achieve a renewal’.

The report adds:

‘The continuity of the lateral is placed in the impossible in the face of what seems to be evidence, which is none other than the defender seems to have fallen into the arms of seduction and the Madrid spell and also for the fact of living a new experience.’

Alexander-Arnold won’t leave Liverpool in January with Arne Slot’s side cruising at the top of the Premier League table, but he can sign a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid, who ‘will just wait’ as ‘negotiations for a possible immediate incorporation can be opened at any time’.

Madrid’s signing of Alexander-Arnold may open up the possibility of them sitting down with Liverpool to discuss the transfer of Aurelian Tchouameni.

The France international was Jurgen Klopp’s top target in the summer of 2022 when he moved to the Spanish capital for €80m and Liverpool’s interest in the midfielder remains despite a change of manager.

A further report in Spain claims that ‘while Carlo Ancelotti values Tchouameni’s contribution and considers him an important piece of his scheme’, the fans are far from convinced and ‘the possibility of a change of scenery continues to gain strength’.

The report adds: