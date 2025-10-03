Arne Slot has explained why Mohamed Salah has started the season slowly, stating that Liverpool are struggling to score goals in open play.

Salah registered 29 goals and 18 assists in the Premier League last season as Liverpool won the title at a canter.

He was in imperious form from matchday one in 2024/25, but the Egyptian has not quite got going this campaign.

Liverpool head coach Slot has discussed Salah’s form after benching him against Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Dutchman says Salah, like all of his teammates, is suffering as teams have been playing a lot more defensively against Liverpool since the start of 2025.

“I see the same as at the end of last season, where he scored 12 goals, five from a penalty and one from a set-piece, so six open-play goals,” Slot said.

READ: Crazy stats of Mohamed Salah: Atletico, Howe victims of unique new records set by Liverpool legend

“He is part of a team that faces a different opposition than the first half of last season.

“To make that comparison you can look at when we played Manchester United away last season and they tried to play out from the back and we stole the ball from them three times.

“Compare that to the way United played at Anfield where [Andre] Onana only went long.

“Then that is one of the answers why it is more difficult to score open-play goals in the second half of last season and first half of this season.

“Now you are focused on Mo, the next time you are focused on Florian [Wirtz] then you are focused on Cody [Gakpo]… What I’m trying to say is we’re not scoring as many open-play goals.

“This is something we are working on very hard. But yeah, we still struggle a bit to find enough goals from open play.”

MORE SALAH COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Salah can bring out Carragher and other Ballon d’Or bigots in 2026 after Dembele victory

👉 Liverpool rue Salah contract as ‘ageing’ Van Dijk fails to handle ‘complete sh*t’

👉 Haaland runaway early favourite for Golden Boot after Burnley brace

Liverpool have lost their previous two matches against Crystal Palace and Galatasaray and face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Another player going into the fixture on a poor run of form is centre-back Ibrahima Konate, who was heavily criticised for his performance against Palace, and was disappointing three days later in Istanbul.

“What I think is if you are losing a game of football, as we did against Galatasaray and against Palace, then it doesn’t help if you lose a ball a few times very easily. He has been one of them, definitely not the only one,” Slot replied when asked about Konate’s performances in 2025/26.

“If you then lose a game of football, there’s so much focus on that moment and then all of a sudden [the] 90 minutes have been very, very poor, which is not the way I analyse a game.

“In the last two games, it has been obvious and clear we’ve made a few errors, not only him but also others, that we’re not used to. If you do things people are not used to and you lose a game a football then normally he, other ones and the manager gets criticised.”

Slot provided team news in his press conference on Friday, confirming that first-choice goalkeeper Alisson is injured, while Hugo Ekitike and Federico Chiesa will train on Friday before he makes a decision on their fitness.

He confirmed: “I will be surprised if he [Alisson] will be there for the first game after the international break. From there on things can go a bit faster a bit slower. It’s difficult to say.”

A report from David Ornstein claimed Alisson will be out until the November international break, meaning Giorgi Mamardashvili is set for a spell in the starting XI.

“I think we’ve seen against Southampton how well he’s adjusted,” Slot said of Mamardashvili.

“We knew we were bringing in a very good goalkeeper. When he plays his first game that’s a way of seeing he’s adjusted really well to our club. It’s not a surprise because he’s a quality goalkeeper.

“Now he can do what we’ve had to do so many times in the past replacing Alisson, like we’ve done so many times before.”

READ MORE: The ‘lazy and utter nonsense’ narrative on whether Salah and Van Dijk have ‘downed tools’…