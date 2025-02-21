Arne Slot ‘doesn’t want’ star at Liverpool but ‘fired’ striker ‘would be gold’ at Arsenal

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has decided to move Darwin Nunez on in the summer transfer window as he ‘doesn’t want’ the Uruguayan at Anfield, according to reports.

The Reds are having a brilliant first season under Slot with Liverpool currently eight points clear of second-placed Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool have had the slightest wobble in recent weeks with Slot’s side losing 1-0 to Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup before being held to draw in the Merseyside Derby against Everton last week.

However, the Reds bounced back with a 2-1 win over Wolves in the Premier League over the weekend, although they were far from their best with Wolves unlucky to be the losing side, before gaining a respectable point on the road at Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Slot could lose Mohamed Salah in the summer on a free transfer with the Dutchman potentially left to look for replacements for the 32-year-old, who has contributed 24 goals and 15 assists in the Premier League so far this term.

Uruguay international Nunez has not lived up to his £85m price tag with Slot only trusting the striker with seven Premier League starts this term.

And Nunez missed a brilliant chance to beat Villa on Wednesday night but blazed it over the bar with Liverpool boss slot livid at the striker.

After the match, Slot said: “There’s one player in the dressing room who feels quite down and I think you know who that is.

“Szoboszlai made the perfect choice to pass it. It was a big chance.

“Very unlucky and I was hoping he could have got another one, because a player like him probably wouldn’t miss two chances in a row, he was very close afterwards.

“They are all very disappointed but it is normal that when a player misses a chance like this that they would be more disappointed.”

On Thursday morning, Slot was harsher, he added: “A miss that I can accept. What is harder to accept, his behaviour after the chance. That miss is got too much in his head where he is the usual Darwin that works his a** off.

“I think he was too disappointed after missing that chance.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Big Weekend: Man City v Liverpool, Chelsea, Amorim, Wood, Sheff Utd v Leeds, Bayern Munich

👉 Mediawatch: Liverpool ‘crisis’ continues: Slot slams ‘lazy’ Nunez in ‘savage attack’ before striker ‘bites back’

👉 Liverpool ‘fragile’ and ‘scared’ as striker-less Arsenal hunt them down in Premier League title race

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists that Nunez could now leave in the summer transfer window with lots of interest in the Liverpool striker.

Romano told GiveMeSport: “I keep saying that I expect Darwin to leave in the summer, it’s a serious possibility. Saudi clubs will be back but there could be European clubs also keen, so let’s wait and see.”

And reports in Spain now claim that Slot ‘doesn’t want’ Nunez at Liverpool with the story insisting that ‘he’s fired and could end up in La Liga’.

The Dutch coach ‘does not count on him for next season , tired of his lack of consistency and mistakes at key moments’ and now Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are said to be ‘potential destinations’.

It is understood that Liverpool ‘hope to recover a large part of the investment made and would ask for a high fee for his transfer. Atletico could consider a loan with an option to buy , but everything will depend on the market situation.’

Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann reckons Nunez would make a good signing at Arsenal, especially at the current moment with the Gunners suffering from injuries.

Hamann told Prime Casino: “Obviously, this is unfortunate because Havertz hasn’t had too many injuries since he came to the club. I said that before, I don’t see them winning the Premier League or the Champions League unless they sign a centre-forward like Ollie Watkins.

“I don’t know how serious that was, but Duran went to Saudi, so I think it was always unlikely they’re gonna let Watkins go, still being in the Champions League.

“I think the team is well equipped, but the lack of a centre forward is obviously what I think harms their chances. Now, Saka has been out for a while. I’m not sure when he’s back, but I think he’ll be back in the next few weeks. And it’s always hard to replace somebody who’s only missing for another four or six weeks, so I can see why they didn’t move for a wide attacker.

“The only real question mark I have about Arsenal’s squad is the centre forward position. And I think even Darwin Nunez, I think Nunez would be gold for Arsenal. Because I think if you’ve got somebody up top who bullies defenders, who draws defenders in, he always gets the attention of two or three defenders.

“Obviously, he’s a big unit. He’s quick. The game changes. If you’ve got somebody up top with a physical presence, with pace, it’s a different ballgame.

“They always find space, Arsenal, but it also makes it easier for the likes of Saka and Martinelli and Odegaard when they get into these pockets because quick players stretch teams. They simply haven’t got it. I think even a Nunez would be a brilliant addition to the squad, but it’s too late for that now and they have to make do with what they have.”