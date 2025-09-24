Arne Slot is fearing the worst after seeing new Liverpool signing Giovanni Leoni stretchered off in their 2-1 League Cup win over Southampton on Tuesday.

The Italy international signed from Serie A side Parma in the summer transfer window for £26m with the Reds looking to improve their depth at centre-back.

Making his first start in all competitions for Liverpool, Leoni put in a good display for the Reds against Championship side Southampton before having to come off on 78 minutes.

After challenging for the ball in his own half, Leoni fell awkwardly with the 18-year-old remaining on the ground and clearly in a lot of discomfort.

Leoni was eventually carried down the tunnel by medical staff after a stretcher was called for with Liverpool going on to score a winning goal.

Hugo Ekitike, who was sent off moments later for taking his shirt off, scored on 85 minutes to send Liverpool through to the next round after Shea Charles had cancelled out Alexander Isak’s opener for the Reds.

Giving an update on Leoni, Slot told ITV: “If a player goes off like that, it is normally not a good sign.

“As you can probably understand we have to wait and see what it is. But normally it is not positive when a player goes off like this.”

Slot later continued in his post-match press conference: “He is down because, for him, it didn’t feel good immediately. This is something we have to assess.

“Normally these things don’t happen in five or 10 minutes. You have to wait until tomorrow to see how he comes in and maybe do an MRI scan to know more and see how serious it is.

“Normally, the emotions of a player tell you a lot. I saw during the weekend in the Eredivisie that a player went out completely in tears. It proved to be he was right. Let’s hope for the best.”

And the Physio Scout | Football Injury Analysis on X suspect that Leoni has suffered an ACL injury but the limited footage of the incident makes it harder for them to judge.

The account wrote: ‘Giovanni Leoni had to come off with a knee injury in the second half of the Liverpool vs. Southampton clash. Extremely limited video makes this harder to judge, but I’d be worried that his knee falls into a valgus position in this screenshot.

‘Non-contact nature, knee collapsing in and pivoting nature make me suspicious of an ACL injury. However, this is harder to call due to the live broadcast not showing a clearer replay of it.

‘Potential Recovery Time: If ACL: 9+ months If meniscus: ~3-4 months (varies) If bone/bruise: <1 week

‘Physios seemed to have readied Leoni in a position to do a Lachmann’s test – to test for an ACL rupture. Scans will be needed to determine the extent of the injury. Arne Slot added: “If a player goes off like that, it is normally not a good sign.”

‘If you have any further videos, or alternate replay angles, please send them over via DM and I’ll be happy to confirm/update my analysis.’