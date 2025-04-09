Darwin Nunez is “treated differently” by Arne Slot compared to his Liverpool teammates as Guy Poyet claims the Reds boss has a “personal problem” with the Uruguayan.

Nunez has seven goals and seven assists in 42 appearances for Liverpool this season and is widely thought to be on his way out of the club with Slot unconvinced by the 25-year-old, who joined from Benfica in the summer of 2022 for a transfer fee which could rise to £85m.

The striker has been heavily criticised during his time at the club, this season in particular, and Poyet believes he’s been unfairly treated by Slot.

“I think he (Darwin Nunez) needs to make a decision this summer on whether he’s happy with his role at Liverpool or he wants something different.

“He’s the number one striker for the national team and he’s the kind of player you don’t want to play against. But with Liverpool he’s in and out and he gets treated differently to other Liverpool players.

“Gakpo can go 10-15 games with no goal and it’s not a problem. Nunez it’s always a problem. It’s difficult to deal with and it’s personal.

“It up to him as to whether he’s happy with his role and his family being in England dealing with the scrutiny.

“Liverpool is a big club and moving countries is difficult.”

Fabrizio Romano confirmed last month that Nunez is “expected to leave” this summer after he was targeted by Saudi Pro League clubs in January.

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen picked out the players the Reds should be targeting to replace Nunez and Mohamed Salah, who may also leave when his contract expires at the end of the season.

“I think if he was to go [Mo Salah], Liverpool would look to replace him or find another attacking player, probably because I think Darwin Nunez will probably go as well,” Owen said.

“So, if Mo Salah was to go, that’s two attacking players and they would definitely need to replace that with one or two.

“There’s lots of alternatives out there but no one can replace Mo Salah.

“There’s no one out there that is gonna get his numbers.

“There’s been a few rumours lately about different players; Alexander Isak, obviously, at Newcastle who scored against them the other day, that would just be an incredible move if Liverpool could get him.

But I’m sure virtually every team wants him and I’m sure Newcastle are desperate to keep hold of him, so that would be an interesting one.

“I like Antoine Semenyo at Bournemouth, who plays in the same position as Salah. I like him, a younger version, but definitely got energy, scoring capabilities and a good player.

“That being said, you can’t replace Mo Salah.

“I mean if you said Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez went and Alexander Isak and Antoine Semenyo came then I don’t think it’s the worst swap in the world if we’re playing fantasy football here.

“But realistically Liverpool want to keep hold of their best players and Mo Salah is their best player so hopefully he doesn’t leave.”