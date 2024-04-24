Arne Slot is expected to become the tenth Dutchman to manage in the Premier League

Arne Slot has emerged as the leading candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager.

Some think this is an underwhelming choice. It looks annoyingly sensible at this stage; we wanted Gary O’Neil or Jose Mourinho.

With Slot expected to come to England, we have ranked all nine men from the Netherlands to manage in the Premier League.

9) Frank de Boer (Crystal Palace)

Four games. Four defeats. Zero goals scored. Seven goals conceded. Frank de Boer is not just the worst Dutch manager in Premier League history, but probably the worst manager in Premier League history.

If Arne Slot gets one point from his first four games as Liverpool manager, he will automatically be more successful than De Boer. We suspect he will just about hurdle that lowest of bars.

8) Rene Meulensteen (Fulham)

It gets better – obviously it does, that is how rankings work – but not by much.

Meulensteen was widely regarded as one of the best assistant managers in the Premier League during his six-and-a-half years working under Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, but he was not very handy as the main man.

He joined Fulham to become Martin Jol’s – more on him soon – assistant in November 2013 and a few weeks later, he took on the manager role following Jol’s sacking. Meulensteen was in charge until Valentine’s Day when Fulham made the decision to bring in cheese doctor Felix Magath, which was fun for everyone not associated with Fulham.

In 13 Premier League matches in charge at Craven Cottage, the former Red Devils coach won three games, beating Aston Villa, Norwich City, and West Ham.

7) Dick Advocaat (Sunderland)

Big Dick Advocaat had more clubs than Tiger Woods and is currently in charge of the Curacao national team. He only managed one team in the Premier League after success with PSV, Rangers and Zenit St Petersburg, taking on the challenge of keeping Sunderland in the top flight in March 2015, lasting until October in the same year.

Advocaat did fulfil his initial brief but started the 2015/16 season poorly after retiring and then deciding he wanted to stay in the north east. He has had eight jobs since then, for what it’s worth.

He resigned with Sunderland sat 19th in the Premier League table.

6) Martin Jol (Tottenham/Fulham)

This list does not shed Dutch managers in a very positive light, but putting Jol as low down as sixth hints that is not that bad (it still is).

Jol had spells with Tottenham and Fulham, replacing Jacques Santini as manager of the former 13 games into the 2004/05 campaign. His first full season at the helm was ruined by Lasagne Gate but it was still a successful year for the club. Overall, he did a pretty good job at White Hart Lane but was sacked in October 2007.

After spells with Hamburg and Ajax, Jol returned to England to manage Fulham. Again, he did fairly well but lost his job after two-and-a-half years.

5) Ruud Gullit (Chelsea/Newcastle United)

Ruud Gullit is one of the very best to play the game but that ability did not transfer to the dugout. His start as Chelsea player-manager was far from poor and he actually guided the Blues to FA Cup glory, claiming their first major trophy in 26 years, which gains him a fair amount of credit when considering his ranking here. Technically, this is a cup competition and not Our League, but trophy wins should be taken into account. Without it, he would be below Jol.

His sacking as Chelsea boss did not go down very well with the fans, but then-owner Ken Bates said: “I didn’t like his arrogance – in fact I never liked him.” A few months later he turned up at Newcastle.

Gullit’s relationship with the Magpies squad was difficult to say the least, especially when he boldly decided Alan Shearer did not fit his style of play. Leaving the Premier League’s all-time scorer and Duncan Ferguson out of his starting XI in a derby match against Sunderland was a risk that did not pay off; the 2-1 home defeat left him with egg on his face and he was relieved of his duties.

4) Erik ten Hag (Manchester United)

The only current Premier League manager from the Netherlands, Manchester United boss Ten Hag might not be in charge next season with Sir Jim Ratcliffe eyeing big changes at Old Trafford.

Like with Gullit, he has been saved by winning a trophy. While his first season had some questionable results and performances, United finished third and the future looked bright with the Red Devils performing whenever Ten Hag had a full squad at his disposal.

This season has broken Ten Hag, who has not slept since August having been kept up all night, every night, since losing away to Arsenal. Some of his statements have been extremely deluded, utterly failing to take any accountability as the man in charge. Nothing ever seems to be his fault.

Regardless of Ten Hag’s wildly inconsistent tenure at Old Trafford, Liverpool do not appear to be put off by the prospect of appointing a bald Dutchman from the Eredivisie.

3) Louis van Gaal (Manchester United)

What a character Van Gaal was. He gave us so many brilliant moments during his time as Manchester United manager, a job quickly proved to be a poisoned chalice following Sir Alex’s retirement in 2013.

While he was entertaining from a neutral’s perspective, he was not the easiest to work with. He was confrontational, had huge expectations of his players, and had a pragmatic style of play not a lot of people embraced. He demanded control and focused on keeping possession.

Van Gaal won United their first trophy post-Fergie, winning the FA Cup in 2016 before quickly losing his job, showing that even if Ten Hag beats Manchester City in the final this season, he is absolutely not safe.

2) Ronald Koeman (Southampton/Everton)

Having left Everton on poor terms and done a shoddy job anywhere he has been since, you might think it will not take Slot much to break into the top two here. That probably has an element of truth given how underwhelming this list reads, but Koeman was fantastic during his time at Southampton, which preceded his spell as Everton manager.

His points per game record (1.56) was worse than Ten Hag and Van Gaal’s (both 1.79) but he was not given the same millions as his two compatriots at Old Trafford, although he still spent a fair whack at Goodison Park. Koeman made Southampton competitive, developing decent players into fantastic ones. He got the Saints into the Europa League and achieved the club’s highest-ever points total (63) and finish (sixth).

Koeman also led the Toffees into the Europa but his second season went a bit Pete Tong, and he lost his job only two months into the campaign.

1) Guus Hiddink (Chelsea)

The Dutch manager with the best points-per-game record in the Premier League, Chelsea would give Hiddink a call whenever they needed someone to take charge for a few months. Well, under the ownership of Roman Abramovich anyway. Todd Boehly went for Frank Lampard when he was chasing an interim last year, the big old silly fool.

His first stint at the Bridge was in 2009, taking on the role following the sacking of World Cup-winning manager Luiz Felipe Scolari in February. Only the away goals rule denied Chelsea a place in the Champions League final under Hiddink, losing to Barcelona after that Andres Iniesta belter, which led to Didier Drogba’s infamous ‘it’s a f***ing disgrace’ outburst live on ITV.

Hiddink’s side only lost once in the second half of 09/10 and also won the FA Cup. He decided against staying at the club after promising to stay in charge of Russia.

In the 15/16 campaign, Hiddink returned to Chelsea with Jose Mourinho’s third-season syndrome coming into effect; the Blues only finished 10th but they were 16th when the Dutchman took over.

In 34 matches, he averaged 1.94 points per game, featuring a ridiculous 2.41 in his first spell and 1.52 when he returned in December 2015.