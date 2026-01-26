Four players blamed for Arne Slot sacking at Liverpool after latest job update

The Liverpool defence has been blamed for their poor season amid rumours that Arne Slot will not be the head coach at Anfield next term.

Liverpool produced a good display in midweek to beat Marseille 3-0 in the Champions League amid pressure on Slot’s job at Anfield.

However, inconsistency struck again as Bournemouth scored an injury-time winner on Saturday to inflict a 3-2 defeat on the Reds in the Premier League.

It was their fifth match without a win in the Premier League and Slot’s side dropped down to fifth in the table as they were leapfrogged by arch-rivals Manchester United.

That has led to questions about Slot’s future with one report on Monday claiming that Slot will be sacked at the end of the season and could even be moved on earlier, with Steven Gerrard ready to step into his shoes.

Widespread reports have already indicated that Xabi Alonso, who was sacked by Real Madrid earlier this month, is likely to be the manager to step into his role.

And now former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown insists captain Virgil van Dijk and the rest of the Liverpool defence are to blame for not being able to build a “stable foundation” this season.

Speaking to online publication Football Insider, Brown said: “Arne Slot is facing some serious pressure at Liverpool.

“They spent a hell of a lot of money in the summer just for results to get work, so then the fingers get pointed at the manager.

“He’s obviously got credit in the bank from last season, but if they can’t win games then ultimately it’s not good enough, and the fans are starting to become frustrated too.

“They’ve only got five wins in their last 18 games in the Premier League, that is not good enough for any Liverpool manager, so they need to start winning.

“The big question mark at Liverpool and a big reason for their form is about their defenders.

“Their two centre-backs, including Van Dijk, have not been anywhere near good enough and they’re dropping points because they don’t have that stable foundation.

“Nobody really asks questions of Van Dijk, we look at him as the calming presence, but he hasn’t been that this season and it’s a big problem.

“It’s that lack of defensive stability which has led to pressure on the manager, and if things continue the way they have been, he will be sacked.”