Richard Keys says Liverpool are hiring the next Erik ten Hag in Feyenoord’s Arne Slot, claiming all the fans are ‘underwhelmed’ by his imminent appointment.

Slot is set to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield this summer after Liverpool agreed a compensation deal – thought to be around £9m – to land him from the Eredivisie side.

The Reds have landed on Slot having been keen on both Xabi Alonso and Ruben Amorim to take over from Klopp, and beIn Sports presenter Keys reckons the 45-year-old is a Ten Hag ‘mini-me’.

Arne ten Slot

Keys wrote in his blog: ‘I believe Liverpool are about to make the same mistakes that Utd did. Arne ten Slot. Really? Not for me. And I’m not alone. There isn’t a Liverpool fan that I’ve spoken to isn’t totally underwhelmed by the news ten Slot is going to replace Klopp.

‘Ok. Let’s cut him some slack. I accept we don’t know. It could turn out to be an inspired appointment. But I’m not convinced.

UNIQUE TO F365: Mediawatch | Mailbox | Winners & Losers | Bespoke Prem tables

‘Why ten Slot? (I know that’s not his name but he’s mini-me isn’t he?). I guarantee you we’ll hear all the same things they said about ten Hag when Liverpool finally unveil their man. What you won’t hear is an admission that he wasn’t first choice. Or that his record in Holland isn’t even as good as ten Hag’s was.’

Michael Edwards control

‘In amongst the things I’ve read about him so far was a revealing line that ten Slot will not be ‘manager’ at Anfield. He’s going to be ‘head coach’.

‘Why is that significant? Well – I believe because it cements Michael Edwards’ position as ‘head of football’.

MORE ON ARNE SLOT FROM F365

👉 Arne Slot to turn down £100m for Mo Salah? His mind’s ‘already made up’, it seems

👉 Slot will ‘arrive’ at Liverpool ‘with the new Ronaldinho’ as he makes ‘surprising first transfer request’

👉 Why Arne Slot is the new Jurgen Klopp: Media darling, underdog and pressing obsessive

‘Edwards has only recently returned to Liverpool after a two-year absence. Perhaps it’s just co-incidence he’s back when Klopp is leaving? But I don’t believe it is. Talk to insiders and they’ll tell you he left after a fall-out with Klopp, who ended up running Liverpool from top to bottom. Quite simply – Edwards lost the power struggle.

‘There is no way Edwards would’ve returned to the club unless he had assurances about having total control of all football matters. That meant he’d be working with a coach – not a manager. Whether he’s chosen the right one only time will tell.’